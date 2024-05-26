Davis Riley’s Wife Alexandra Is PGA Tour Golfer’s Biggest Fan

All eyes are on Davis Riley as he competes at the Charles Schwab Challenge over Memorial Day Weekend. Riley, who entered the final round four shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler, is looking to clinch his first individual PGA Tour win.

Cheering Riley on, his No. 1 fan and wife, Alexandra Patton Riley. The golf star and Alexandra have been together for nearly seven years. They got married with a Christmas-themed wedding at the Arlington Hall Special Events on December 7, 2022.

For Riley’s birthday this past December, Alexandra posted a heartfelt tribute. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my handsome husband!!!! Proud of you each & everyday! Banks & I love you so much! 27 is going to be the sweetest one yet! On this special day, you can have your cake and eat it too😋🎂🎉🥰🏌🏻‍♂️🤍.”

He replied in the comments, “Love you honey! Couldn’t imagine life without you!”

A week later, she marked their 1st anniversary. Alexandra wrote on Instagram, “December 17th is also special because it marks our anniversary! So many wonderful memories and milestones in this first year of marriage! My very best friend in the whole world; couldn’t imagine doing life without you – love you always @davis_riley 🫶🏼.”

According to Golf Monthly, Alexandra graduated from the University of Alabama, which is also Riley’s alma mater. She earned a degree in Hospitality Management Meeting and Event Planning.

Alexandra Patton Riley Helped Celebrate Davis Riley’s Team PGA Tour Win in New Orleans



Alexandra is a regular at Riley’s matches. She was by his side when Riley won his PGA Tour team event at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April 2023. Riley won the event alongside Nick Hardy.

Riley’s wife posted on Instagram afterward, “Holding on so tight to this first PGA Tour win! Davis, I am SO proud of your perseverance in this game & trust in the Lord; how rewarding it is to see all the dedication pay off! You & Nick absolutely killed it this week!

“Over the moon for my sweet hubs & know it’s only just the beginning for him! Safe to say now, my birthday wish came true🎂🥳🫶🏼🥂👏🏼.”

Davis Riley Knows It Won’t Be Easy Defeating the No. 1 Golfer in the World

Even though Riley went into the final round with a strong lead over Scheffler, he never counts out the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

Riley, who’s s ranked 250th and 151st in the FedExCup, told reporters on May 25, “When you got Scottie breathing down your neck, you can’t really let up any. I know it’s going to be tough. I know it’s going to be a fun day.

“It’s a golf course. You just got to put yourself in position and then you can be aggressive. So, I’m just going to hit honestly as many fairways as possible and just try to continue some good iron game.”

Riley and Scheffler have known each other for a long time. The two met at the final match of the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, California. The PGA Tour reported, “Scheffler won that match, 3 and 2, after Riley called a one-stroke penalty on himself after his ball moved as he addressed a birdie putt on the 16th hole. The resulting bogey ended the match.”

Riley told reporters of the Junior competition, “He got the best of me there. We’ll see if we can re-write the script a little bit.”