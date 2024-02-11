Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf Las Vegas Check Was More Than His 2 Major Wins Combined

Easily one of the most consistent golfers of his era (or any era, for that matter), Dustin Johnson won at least one tournament in each of his first 13 seasons on the PGA Tour. To put that in perspective, only Jack Nicklaus (17) and Tiger Woods (14) had longer streaks to begin their careers.

And by way of his victory on Saturday in the individual competition of the LIV Golf event in Las Vegas, Johnson has now visited the winner’s circle in each of his three seasons on the Saudi-backed circuit as well.

Not only did DJ collect the $4 million top prize that comes with winning the individual event, but the 39-year-old also pocketed another $375,000 as his 4 Aces GC squad finished second in the team competition.

To put that in perspective, Johnson’s payday in Las Vegas surpassed the amount he collected from his two major championship victories — combined.

The South Carolina native earned $3.87 million for those two wins, $1.8 million at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and $2.07 million from his record-setting performance at The Masters in 2020.

Dustin Johnson Birdied 3 of His Final 6 Holes to Win the LIV Golf-Las Vegas Event

.@DJohnsonPGA is the ACE in Vegas 🏆 DJ secures his third LIV Golf individual title 🤝#LIVGolf @4AcesGC_ pic.twitter.com/PHwtfYv9mM — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 10, 2024

Coming off a blistering 8-under 62 on Friday, Johnson played Saturday’s final round at Las Vegas Country Club in a star-studded group alongside Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. And with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole, Johnson seemed primed for another low round.

But as cool temperatures and blustery conditions set in, the vast majority of the field struggled, including DJ, who bogeyed two of his final four holes on the front nine. DeChambeau held the lead heading into the second nine, but a double-bogey at the 10th opened the door for several players to jump into the mix.

Johnson continued to falter with another bogey at the 11th but got back on track with a birdie at the 13th. As Johnson began to heat up with another birdie at the 15th, several contenders, including Rahm and DeChambeau, began to fade.

In the end, it was a three-man race for the title between DJ, Talor Gooch, and Peter Uihlein, a race ultimately won by Johnson, who notched another birdie at No. 17 and closed with a par to shoot 69, finishing at 12-under for the tournament. Gooch and Uihlein tied for second a shot back at 11-under.

As mentioned, Johnson’s 4 Aces GC, which includes Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III, finished second in the team event, shooting 26-under as a unit to collect $1.5 million. Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC team took the $3 million first-place check at 33-under.

Johnson Has Won More Than $50 Million in LIV Golf

Since joining LIV Golf in June 2022, Dustin Johnson has earned more than $50 million in only two seasons plus two tourneys. And that doesn’t include the money he received just for joining the circuit in the first place. Official details of his contract were never released, but it’s believed that he received somewhere between $125 million and $150 million.

According to Spotrac, Johnson earned just over $33.5 million in 2022, $18 million of which came from winning the season-long points title. He finished fifth on the money list in 2023, earning just over $11.52 million, and has made $5.075 million in 2024.

One more time, to put that in perspective, DJ made roughly $75 million in on-course earnings during his 14-plus seasons on the PGA Tour.