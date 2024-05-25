Grayson Murray’s Final Instagram Post a Nod to PGA Rise Prior to Death

The golf community is mourning the death of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray at just 30 years old. Murray was weeks removed from a top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hallow Club. In Murray’s final Instagram post, the golfer reflected on his strong finish and looked ahead to the PGA Championship.

“Great week in Charlotte,” Murray said in the May 12, 2024 Instagram post. “Thank you @wellsfargogolf for the support over the years to the @pgatour. Looking forward to the @pgachampionship this week in Louisville!”

Fans are now offering their condolences in the comments section of Murray’s post. Murray went on to play at the PGA Championship and competed in the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing from the event. The golfer had also posted some photos from his week at the Masters.

“What an incredible week with all my family and friends at my first Masters,” Murray remarked in an April 14 Instagram post.

Here’s a look at Murray’s final Instagram post where fans and friends are offering their support.



Grayson Murray Was Engaged to His Girlfriend Christiana Ritchie

It is tragic news as Murray was engaged to his girlfriend Christiana Ritchie. The couple had just shared the course together at the Masters Par 3 Tournament on April 10. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis is one of the many media members and golfers to share a heartfelt message after Murray’s passing.

“Sad news in the world of golf. Grayson Murray who won the Sony Open this year passed away this morning,” Lewis said in a May 25 message. “His life was moving in such a positive direction which included a heightening of his faith and an engagement to be married. My heart goes to his family.”

Justin Thomas: ‘Speechless to Hear About Grayson’

Golfer Justin Thomas took to social media to share his thoughts after news broke about Murray’s unfortunate passing. Thomas described himself as “speechless” after learning of Murray’s death.

“Speechless to hear about Grayson,” Thomas stated in a May 25 message on X. “Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies.”

Grayson Murray’s Caddie Jay Green: ‘Grayson Was the Absolute Best’



Murray began 2024 on a high note by winning the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 14. The golfer’s caddie Jay Green described Murray as the “absolute best.”

“Grayson was the absolute best,” Green told Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine on May 25. “Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement announcing the news of Murray’s death. Monahan noted that Murray’s parents asked that the PGA Tour continue the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”