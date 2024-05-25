Golf Star Grayson Murray’s Deleted Message to Fiancée Before Death

Golf star star Grayson Murray died at age 30 on Saturday, May 25, TMZ reported. His death comes just one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with an illness.

The devastating news sent shockwaves through the golf world and social media filled with best wishes for his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie. Murray and Ritchie first met in 2021, and lived in Jupiter, Florida, Golf Monthly reported. He proposed in December 2023.

In a since-deleted Instagram post celebrating their engagement, “Easiest decision of my life,” Murray wrote. “I love you so much babe. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great.”

Murray gushed over his soon-to-be wife after winning the Sony Open in January. Speaking to reporters, Murray revealed that he was over eight months sober. “I have a beautiful fiancée now that I love so much and who’s so supportive of me.” He also gave a shout-out to his caddie and parents.

“It’s just makes everything so easy when I get out here inside the ropes when everyone in my circle is really pulling for me. And they’re right there with me when I do have those hard days, and I still have hard days. But I feel a lot more at peace inside those ropes now.”

Murray and Ritchie were set to get married in North Carolina in Spring 2024, near where the golfer’s family grew up.

Christiana Ritchie Shared the Love of Golf & Religion With Grayson Murray



While Ritchie keeps a private profile on Instagram, Murray opened up about their relationship following his PGA win at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

Ritchie, an avid golfer, met Murray at the 2021 American Express tournament in Palm Springs, California. She showed off her swing at the 2024 Masters Par 3 contest in April. The couple bonded over their love for the sport and religion.

“Yeah, we just said a prayer,” Murray told Golf Monthly after his 2024 Sony Open victory. “We said a prayer that the good Lord is looking over us, and no matter what the outcome was going to be, it wasn’t going to be life changing.

“I think I neglected that part of my life for a while, and meeting my fiancée and how our lives kind of changed over the last three years, she’s devoted her life to Christ, and I’ve devoted my life to Christ. That’s what’s going to be first in our relationship going forward.”

The PGA Issued a Heartfelt Statement on Grayson Murray’s Death, Tributes Filled Social Media



The PGA shared a statement confirming Murray’s death on May 25. “We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray won his first PGA Tour at the Barbasol Championship in 2017 as a 22-year-old rookie. Following his death, the golf world shared heartfelt message celebrating his impact as a person and player. Golfer Peter Malnati was visibly emotional while speaking about his former opponent.

“Losing him is really hard,” he told CBS Sports. “I didn’t even know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him. And we get so worked up about a bad break here or a good break there…

“We all want to beat each other. And then something like this happens and you realize we’re all just humans. It’s just a really hard day.”

Bubba Watson posted, “Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”