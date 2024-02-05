Jon Rahm Collects a Cool $2 Million in LIV Golf Debut

The stage was all set in Mexico on Sunday evening for Jon Rahm to win the individual title in his LIV Golf debut. But some untimely and uncharacteristic mistakes down the stretch left him two shots out of the wild playoff between Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.

Niemann, who began the week with a ridiculous 12-under 59, ultimately outlasted Garcia, finally winning on the fourth extra hole at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course.

Rahm settled for a tie for third in the individual event but still earned a victory as his Legion XIII squad took the team event, thus giving the world’s third-ranked player some extra cash in his pocket.

In total, Rahm collected $2 million on Sunday, and that’s not counting his average weekly pay stemming from the nine-figure contract he signed to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed circuit in the first place.

Jon Rahm Collected $1.25 Million For Finishing 3rd in His LIV Golf Debut

Entering Sunday’s final round four shots behind Niemann, Rahm didn’t make much noise through his first 12 holes, a bogey at the par-4 sixth and a birdie at the par-5 seventh being his only two non-par holes over the first dozen.

But the two-time major champion made things interesting as he birdied the next three holes to get to 12-under for the week.

After a par at the 16th, Rahm was tied for the lead with two to play, but it was all downhill from there.

At the 386-yard, par-4 17th, the 11-time PGA Tour winner hit his tee shot into a hazard, which ultimately led to a bogey, his second of the week on the second-shortest par-4 on the golf course.

Rahm then bogeyed the 489-yard, par-4 18th, his second bogey of the week there as well, to finish at 10-under, leaving him two back of Niemann and Garcia in a tie for third with Dean Burmester.

As the third- and fourth-place payouts in the LIV Golf individual competition add up to $2.5 million, Rahm and Burmester each collected $1.25 million.

Rahm’s Legion XIII Collected $3 Million For Winning the Team Competition

While the individual event was close coming down the stretch, the team competition really wasn’t, as Rahm’s Legion XIII squad, which includes Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt, ran away with the title.

Entering the final round at 10-under, LIV Golf’s newest team dominated the day en route to victory. While only the top three scores from each team count toward the total score in the first three rounds, all four scores are counted over the final 18 holes.

Rahm’s 1-under round of 70 was actually the worst score on the team on Sunday. Vincent, whose score wasn’t used on either of the first two days, fired a 2-under 69, while Surratt had his best round of the week with a 4-under 67.

Hatton, who was at even par coming into the final round, saved his best golf for last as he notched a 7-under 64, giving Legion XIII a 14-under total for the day.

At 24-under, Rahm’s unit won the team competition by four over Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and by seven over Niemann’s Torque GC. As the winning team splits $3 million, Rahm collected another $750,000, bringing his total for the day to an even $2 million.

Not bad for the first week at a new workplace.