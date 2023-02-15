Annie Verret Spieth, Jordan Spieth’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Annie Verret Spieth is the wife of PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth. They have been married since 2018 and were high school sweethearts in Texas. The couple appears in the first season of the Netflix golf documentary “Full Swing.”

While Annie Spieth often stays out of the spotlight and has rarely talked to the media about her husband and herself, she has been by his side throughout his career on the PGA Tour. She can often be seen at his side during tournaments, celebrating victories and spending time with his family and other golfers’ wives.

Here’s what you need to know about Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Spieth:

1. Annie Verret & Jordan Spieth Began Dating in High School & Were Engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017

Annie Verret and Jordan Spieth have been dating since high school. They grew up together in the Dallas area. She went to Ursuline Academy, the all-girls sister school to Spieth’s high school, the Jesuit College Preparatory School, according to Golf Digest. His wife’s Instagram is private, but Jordan Spieth at times gives a glimpse into their personal lives on his page.

Jordan Spieth proposed to his then-girlfriend on Christmas Eve in December 2017, according to PGATour.com and his Instagram. He told PGATour.com at the time, “I had a decent idea and then I was pretty sick. And so I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it. It was nice. My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited.”

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! pic.twitter.com/DvVq9ddsEI — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 25, 2017

They quietly got married in November 2018 in Dallas, according to Golf.com. While Jordan Spieth didn’t post any photos from the wedding ceremony and reception on social media, some photos from the event emerged. ” While very few of the photos actually include Jordan or Annie, they do feature plenty of familiar faces from the PGA Tour — Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson, to name a few,” Golf.com wrote.

2. Annie Spieth Gave Birth to the Couple’s First Child, a Son Named Sammy, in 2021

Annie and Jordan Spieth welcomed their first child, a son named Sammy Spieth, on November 14, 2021, according to a post on his Instagram. Jordan Spieth wrote, “Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!”

Since his birth, Sammy Spieth has often been seen in his mother’s arms watching Jordan Spieth on the golf course at PGA Tour and other tournaments around the world.

In April 2022, Jordan Spieth posted a photo on Instagram with his wife and son at The Masters Par 3 event. He wrote, “Rain cut Sammy’s caddie debut short but he looked the part!”

3. Annie Spieth Attended Texas Tech University

Annie Spieth attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where she majored in management at the Rawls College of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2014.

While at Texas Tech, she was in Tri Delta sorority, according to her LinkedIn. She was also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society. She was also involved in running the “Up ’til Dawn” charity event benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as part of its executive board, she said on LinkedIn.

Also while she was in college, Annie Spieth was a human resources intern at the American Heart Association in Dallas and worked as a salesperson at St. Bernard Sports, where she sold technical ski wear and high-end sports wear, according to her LinkedIn profile.

4. She Has Worked as an Event Coordinator for The First Tee of Dallas & She Has Also Been Involved in Charity Work With Her Husband

After college, Annie Verret Spieth worked as an event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas, a nonprofit that aims to expand access to golf. She worked at The First Tee from 2015 to 2017. She also worked at The Birthday Party Project from 2017 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn.

“Founded in Dallas in 2012, the mission of The Birthday Party Project is to bring JOY to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. TBPP partners with homeless and transitional housing agencies in the DFW area and 11 other cities in the United States to host monthly birthday parties for the children currently in these living situations,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

She has also been involved in charitable efforts alongside her husband, including with The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The charity provides support to four areas important to the Spieth family, including, “youth with special needs, junior golf, military families and pediatric cancer,” according to its website.

In September 2022, the couple announced a $500,000 donation to the Children’s Medical Center Plano. Spieth said in a statement on their foundation’s website, “Annie and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology staff at Children’s for their lifesaving work. We have a personal connection to pediatric cancer and to this hospital, specifically. And while we hope research continues to make this issue nonexistent in the future, for now our focus is on improving each family’s experience as much as possible.”

Annie Spieth added in a statement, “”Within each of our pillars, we want to focus on providing direct support to children and families who are facing challenges. Our goal with this gift is to provide thousands of families in North Texas who are facing a diagnosis closer access to the lifesaving care of Children’s Medical Center. If we can be a small part of expanding access to treatment and, in turn, give quality time back to these families, then we hopefully contribute toward their healing journey.”

5. Jordan & Annie Spieth Live in a $7.1 Million Home in Dallas

Play

Video: Go Inside PGA Superstar Jordan Spieth's New Dallas Mansion 2016-01-20T17:13:03Z

Jordan and Annie Spieth live in a $7.1 million mansion in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas, according to public records. Jordan Spieth bought the house from fellow pro golfer Hunter Mahan in 2016, according to The Dallas Morning News. Spieth said lived with roommates until after her and his wife were married, according to Golf Digest.

The 16,665-square-foot home includes a pool, basketball court, gym and golf simulator, according to the newspaper. The house is inside a gated community. It was originally listed for $9.5 million, but Spieth paid $7.1 million, according to property records. It also features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, property records show.

In April 2022, Spieth credited his wife’s advice for helping him win the RBC Heritage tournament, which was his first victory on the PGA Tour since the Texas Open in 2021. Spieth told reporters, according to the Golf Channel, that after missing a putt during the third round, “I was about as upset after the round yesterday as I’ve ever been in a golf tournament.”

He said, “Annie told me last night, ‘You need to take 5 seconds now’ – and she never comments on my golf –

you need to take 5 seconds, if you miss a putt, before you hit your tap-in. So, I thought about it today. There were a couple times I was just going to rake it, and I was like, no, I’ve got to take 5 seconds.” He said seeing his son after the third round helped change his mood.

“That turned a lot around for me last night was just hanging out with him and this morning. Even this morning, I was kicking myself. I thought about it all night. Just like, just how am I going to get that back? It just takes your mind off of things and puts it where it should be, which is in the moment of hanging out,” he said. “I really, really enjoyed that. Had a great time spending the mornings with him, and we got our dog here, too. It was a blast.”