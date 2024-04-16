LIV Golf Reportedly Make Huge Offer to Entice Rory McIlroy Away From PGA Tour

LIV Golf offered Rory McIlroy an extraordinary offer to lure him away from the PGA Tour, according to a report in London newspaper City A.M.

McIlroy, with his four major championship wins, has long been regarded as a face for the PGA Tour.

As well-known players like Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and, of course, McIlroy continue to compete on the PGA Tour it continues to dominate the sport.

LIV, meanwhile, has lived up to its billing as “golf, but louder” as it splashed significant cash to sign stars as varied as Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka.

Should LIV recruit McIlroy then the balance of power could swing significantly toward the Saudi-backed upstart league.

The City A.M. report cites two anonymous sources to suggest a deal that would take McIlroy to LIV “is close.”

It then adds that LIV has already offered McIlroy close to a billion dollars to join, in a deal that would also see him own 2% of the company.

Should McIlroy accept, the report — published Sunday — said, then it could be announced after The Masters.

McIlroy Was Once a Vocal Critic of LIV

McIlroy, as recently as 2023, could be heard talking about how awful it would be to sign for LIV.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire,” Reuters quoted McIlroy to have said last year. “That’s how I feel about it.”

That stance appears to have cooled in recent months as he seemed to suggest in February that there’s a chance he could agree to terms with LIV commissioner Greg Norman.

His former manager Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler sparked speculation when he told Bunkered that “it’s a possibility” that McIlroy could leave the PGA Tour for a rumored $946 million.

Responding, McIlroy told reporters that Chandler “might know a few things.”

“Who knows,” McIlroy said.

Chandler said McIlroy’s chances of signing with LIV were “between good and 10%.”

McIlroy clarified it was “somewhere in the middle, maybe.”

Norman Watched McIlroy at The Masters

Though Scheffler added to his majors haul with a second win at Augusta National Golf Club, there were numerous headlines throughout the event.

One storyline was the presence of Norman, who was seen multiple times watching McIlroy compete.

McIlroy finished tied for 22nd place with a +4 finish after four rounds.

He said he was unaware Norman was there.

It was reported last month that, at that time, McIlroy was yet to receive an offer from LIV.

And though City A.M. suggests that has now changed, McIlroy is still listed to participate in the upcoming RBC Heritage tournament on Hilton Head Island, South Caroline, from April 18 to 21.

Unlike PGA Tour events, LIV Golf is played over three rounds instead of four. There are also far fewer tournaments on that tour, and there is a team format.

The next LIV Golf tournament takes place in Adelaide, Australia, from April 26 to 28.

If McIlroy were to compete at The Grange Golf Club, or in a future LIV event, he’d have to be a wildcard pick because all 13 teams have been filled.