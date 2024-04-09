$300 Million Star’s Caddie Could Miss Masters: ‘Don’t Have a Backup’

Jon Rahm’s latest admission at the 2024 Masters is a bit alarming. Rahm’s caddie Adam Hayes has been battling a stomach virus and missed the final round of the LIV Golf Miami event on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The defending Masters champ is expecting his caddie to be available, but admitted his status is far from a certainty.

Hayes has been practicing with Rahm at Augusta National, but the golfer revealed that his caddie is still recovering from the illness. Rahm added that Hayes appears to be showing signs of improvement, but the golfer does not have a backup option if the caddie is unable to return to the bag when the Masters begins on April 11.

“Well, he’s here and yeah, he had a little bit of a stomach bug, apparently,” Rahm explained during April 9 press conference. “Takes a lot for him not to caddie, because I’ve heard multiple times, ‘I don’t know If I can make it, bud. I don’t know If today will be the day.’ And he’s always been there and he’s always made it through, even though he struggled.

“That Sunday was the first time he hasn’t done it, and that’s quite concerning for me because the guy will battle through anything,” Rahm continued. “He seemed better yesterday, though. He seemed quite a bit better and hopefully a little bit better today and tomorrow. Right now, I don’t have a backup. So, I hope he can make it on Thursday.”

Jon Rahm Signed a Deal With LIV Golf That Exceeded $300 Million: Report

Rahm enters Augusta National with a lot of variables at play as the golfer looks to join rare company as a back-to-back champion. The star joined LIV Golf last December for a deal worth at least $300 million, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Caddie concerns aside, additional questions surround how prepared Rahm is to defend his green jacket. Rahm heads into the Masters after playing shorter tournaments on LIV, with three rounds compared to four for PGA Tour events. The field of golfers is also arguably weaker than a traditional PGA Tour field.

Rahm pointed out that the counter argument to these points is his body is fresher than previous years. It is worth noting that these same questions surrounded LIV golfers in 2023, but individuals like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson shined at Augusta.

Masters News: Jon Rahm Is Treating Past Winners to Tapas Made by Celebrity Chef Jose Andres at the Champions Dinner

Hayes appears to be in good spirits as the caddie appeared on the Masters’ official podcast “Fore Please! Now Driving” with ESPN’s Marty Smith. As is a Masters tradition, Rahm is treating the past winners to an elaborate champions dinner on Tuesday, April 9.

The menu started with tapas then leads into ribeye steak with peppers, turbot fish and a puff pastry cake with cream. Rahm leaned on his Spanish roots for the menu and celebrity chef Jose Andres prepared the Masters dinner. The defending champ is tied with Rory McIlroy at second in the Masters odds at +1100, well behind the favorite Scottie Scheffler who sits at +450.