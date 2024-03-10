Phil Mickelson Posts Worst-Ever LIV Golf Finish; Anthony Kim Finally Shines

While a handful of players were fighting in the final round to win the inaugural LIV Golf event in Hong Kong — a battle ultimately won by Abraham Ancer in a three-man playoff over Paul Casey and Cameron Smith — Phil Mickelson and Anthony Kim were on the opposite end of the leaderboard fighting not to finish in last place.

Ultimately, neither took that dubious honor as Kieran Vincent slid into the spot with a 6-over round of 76 on a rainy Sunday at Hong Kong Golf Club to finish at 9-over for the week.

Mickelson saved himself from a last-place finish with a couple of late birdies but still posted the worst finish of his LIV Golf career to date, tying for 52nd at 8-over.

Meanwhile, Kim, who finished last in Jeddah in his return to professional golf, finally showed signs of life as he shot one of the lowest rounds of the day, firing a 5-under 65 to get to 3-over for the week, good for solo 50th.

Phil Mickelson Recorded His Worst-Ever Finish in LIV Golf in Hong Kong

Coming off his best-ever LIV Golf finish with a tie for sixth in Jeddah, Mickelson put himself in a horrible position to open the week in Hong Kong, shooting his worst round since joining the Saudi-backed series with a 10-over 80.

But the six-time major champion bounced back nicely in the second round, making four birdies against two bogeys for a 2-under 68.

Mickelson got off to a rocky start to open the final round with a bogey on his opening hole before making seven consecutive pars. He carded his second bogey of the day at the 180-yard, par-3 fifth hole, moving him back to 10-over for the week.

After six straight pars, Lefty finally made his first birdie of the day on the 141-yard, par-3 12th — his 16th hole of the day — and followed it up with another at the 529-yard, par-5 13th. He then parred his final hole of the day to shoot an even-par round of 70 to finish at 8-over for the tourney; one shot better than Vincent.

Despite avoiding the embarrassment of a last-place finish, Mickelson’s tie for 52nd still marks the lowest finish of his LIV Golf career, one place worse than his T-51 finish at Mayakoba to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Anthony Kim Fired His Best Round Since Joining LIV Golf

Coming into the final round in Hong Kong, Kim had failed to shoot par or better in the five rounds he’d played since ending his nearly 12-year absence from the professional ranks to join LIV Golf.

The three-time PGA Tour winner shot 76-76-74 in Jeddah to finish last in Jeddah at 16-over and was 8-over through two rounds in Hong Kong, shooting 76-72.

But Kim found something in his game on Sunday, not only shooting his first sub-par round since his return but also firing one of the lowest rounds of the day with a 5-under 65.

Starting his day on the 15th hole, Kim birdied two of his first three holes before dropping a shot at the first but then birdied two of his next five. He gave a shot back at the ninth, made par at the 10th, and then reeled off three consecutive birdies, giving him seven for the day, before making par on his last hole.

Only four players — Joaquin Niemann (63), Dustin Johnson (63), Paul Casey (64), and Kevin Na (64) — were better than Kim during the final round.

The 38-year-old will now look to take that momentum into his first non-LIV Golf start as he’s set to tee it up on the Asian Tour’s International Series Macau on March 14.