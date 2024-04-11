Rickie Fowler Fended Off Hole-in-Ones From 5 Rivals to Win The Masters Par-3 Contest

Rickie Fowler fended off hole-in-ones from five golf rivals to win the par-three contest that precedes the illustrious The Masters tournament.

It all went down Wednesday during one of the traditional pre-major festivities at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The par-three nine-hole course means a level-par score is 27 and, with five birdies, Fowler won the event with a score of 22 — topping a leaderboard that featured Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jose Maria Olazabal.

It was a family affair for Fowler, a 35-year-old with a career-best second-place finish at The Masters in 2018, as he had his wife Allison on the bag and daughter Maya following them around the course, helping him navigate his way to the win.

Should he replicate that success on the iconic championship course from Thursday to Sunday then he’ll be the first play in Augusta history to win the par-three contest in the same week as The Masters Trophy.

Fowler’s card of 22 saw him steer clear of Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, and amateur golfer Santiago de la Fuente who all tied second with scores of 24.

There Were Five Hole-in-Ones

Extraordinarily, five players scored aces in three separate holes Wednesday.

Straka aced the fifth, Luke List, Gary Woodland, and Viktor Hovland holed from the tee box on the sixth, and Lucas Glover nestled one into the cup on the seventh.

Watch Straka’s 155-yard hole-in-one right here:

For the second straight year, Sepp Straka cards a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1bemHq6hWY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

See List get in on the action here:

Augusta's own, Luke List, with a hole-in-one on No. 6 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xHbVv4Jeiu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Watch Woodland’s career-first ace here:

Gary Woodland's first career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gGbJTHb8PK — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Check out Hovland’s dramatic ace:

Viktor Hovland makes a hole-in-one on No. 6, the fifth ace today on the Par 3 Course. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Z7VrMMASaC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Here’s Glover’s hole-in-one:

Lucas Glover aces hole No. 7 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1Etb6p99za — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

DeChambeau also holed a shot from the tee-box but it wasn’t a hole-in-one because he was technically playing his third shot, having been penalized for finding the water with his first strike.

But the American powerhouse more than made up for the error as he dunked his next shot straight into the cup to, as The Masters social media account pointed out, “make par the hard way.”

It doesn’t get much cooler than this:

Making par the hard way. Bryson DeChambeau slam dunks his third shot on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/s3xcpMvJK3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Though numerous players signed up for the fun par-three contest, not many actually finished the course as they allowed their family members — especially young children — take some shots for them.

It provided a wholesome spin to what is about to become a fiercely-contested competition come Thursday.

Thunderstorms May Wreak Chaos When The Masters Gets Underway

Though play begins Thursday for one of golf’s most coveted prizes — with the winner expected to earn more than $3 million — inclement weather could cause chaos on the grass.

The Masters will delay patron admission on the opening day, Thursday, because of storms that are expected through the night and into the early hours.

In a post on X, The Masters said: “Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay all gate openings in the morning.

“All Masters free parking will be closed until further notice while gate openings are delayed.

“Further updates will be shared no later than 5:00 a.m.”

The American golfer Scottie Scheffler, who has 2024 wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship — the second time he has won those tournaments — is favorite to win a second Masters title this weekend.

Other athletes in contention could include Jordan Spieth, who typically finishes well in Augusta, and Rory McIlroy — who is yet to win a green jacket.

The tournament airs on ESPN and CBS in the US.