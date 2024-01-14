Rory McIlroy Comments on His Meltdown in Dubai

Coming down the stretch of the final round of the Dubai Invitational, it seemed Rory McIlroy was set to kick off his 2024 golf season with a victory.

However, despite a barrage of birdies on the back nine, the four-time major champion made some critical mistakes and essentially handed the trophy to Tommy Fleetwood, who made his way around Dubai Creek Resort in 130 strokes over the weekend (63-67) to win by a single stroke at 19-under.

McIlroy, who took the loss in stride as he had nothing but good things to say about Fleetwood following the round, tied for second with Thriston Lawrence at 18-under.

Rory McIlroy Made a Pair of Critical Errors to Lose the Dubai Invitational

McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round just one shot back of Fleetwood but found himself down three after his Ryder Cup teammate birdied the par-5 10th.

But Rory roared back with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-13 to square things up. It then looked as if the world’s second-ranked player was headed for a fourth straight birdie as he stuck his tee shot on the par-3 14th to two feet. But in a stunning turn of events, McIlroy three-putted to make bogey, thus falling one back as Fleetwood made par.

A three putt from two feet for Rory.@TommyFleetwood1 takes the solo lead.#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/hnkgCMpp18 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024

Despite the unforced error, McIlroy kept his cool and came back with a birdie at the 15th to tie things up. Fleetwood then bogeyed the 16th to hand the lead back to Rory, and after both birdied the 17th, McIlroy stepped to the 18th tee with a one-shot advantage.

But disaster struck again as the 24-time PGA Tour winner had far too much draw on his tee shot, which found the water on the left, ultimately leading to a bogey.

Drama at the 72nd hole! 🫣@McIlroyRory finds water down the last. #DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/zWpfowFFKH — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Fleetwood drained a clutch 16-foot birdie putt to notch his seventh DP World Tour victory.

Sunday marked Fleetwood’s first worldwide win since the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2022. This was also his third win in the United Arab Emirates, as he owns two victories in Abu Dhabi.

McIlroy Was Diplomatic in Defeat

Despite the dramatic loss, McIlroy was the consummate professional in defeat, even walking off the green with his arm draped around the neck of his good friend.

Afterward, McIlroy was diplomatic in defeat, commenting on his own game while also praising Fleetwood for his performance, per CBS Sports:

“I think for the first week back out, it was a really positive,” said McIlroy. “… I think you’re going to expect some of those sloppy mistakes, and unfortunately for me, those mistakes came at the wrong time today.”

“I’m really happy for Tommy,” McIlroy continued. “He’s played some incredible golf over the last year without actually getting a win. So for him to get the win here, it’s great for him and it will do his confidence a world of good, and hopefully he kicks on from it.”

Both McIlroy and Fleetwood are set to stay in the UAE to tee it up at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. Rory won the event a year ago, besting LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed by one stroke.