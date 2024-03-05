World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler changes putter at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler is hitting the ball as well as anyone on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods. But he can’t seem to win any golf tournaments. The World No. 1 hasn’t taken home an official trophy since winning The Players Championship nearly a year ago. With his struggles continuing on the greens, Scheffler has a new putter in the bag this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

Scottie Scheffler might be giving it another go with @TaylorMadeGolf Spider Tour. Only one in the bag this morning. pic.twitter.com/fdCQCtJzpQ — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) March 5, 2024

Perhaps Scheffler heard Rory McIlroy’s comments at the Genesis Invitational when he joked that the Masters champion was giving everyone else a chance by not moving to a mallet putter or trying something else.

Either way, it’s obvious that Scheffler is missing massive opportunities by not capitalizing on some of the best ball striking we’ve seen in the modern era. The former Texas Longhorn logged the seventh best adjusted scoring average in PGA Tour history last season — behind six Tiger Woods’ seasons — yet managed to win just twice.

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with an adjusted scoring average of 68.63, the 7th-best of all time. Tiger Woods has spots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on that list (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 28, 2023

How Well Is Scottie Scheffler Playing?

A casual viewer that only tunes in on Sundays might wonder what all of the hype on Scheffler is about. Sure, he’s World No. 1, but he’s often just on the brink of contention on Sunday before crucial putts drop him to a top-10 finish.

But the statistics show he’s on another level from tee-to-green. According to Fantasy National (subscription required), Scheffler is 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, 1st in Strokes Gained: Approach, and 2nd in Strokes Gained: Around the Green in the last 12 months of play. He’s 198th in Strokes Gained: Putting during that stretch.

If Scheffler could putt somewhere closer to the field average, he’d likely be stacking up wins, but instead, he’s just the epitome of consistency. With 30 consecutive made cuts, he trails only Xander Schauffele for active streaks. In that time, Scheffler has 23 top-10 finishes … by far the most in golf.

Scheffler Will Try A Mallet Putter To Fix His Struggles

With Scheffler’s putting woes hitting an extreme low point at Riviera, it appears he’s working with a new putter for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He lost 4.4 strokes to the field with the putter at the Genesis. Despite finishing 2nd in the field tee-to-green, the World No. 1 was out of contention on the weekend and finished 10th.

Scottie Scheffler is switching up his putting setup 👀@ToddLewisGC reports a new putter is in the bag for the world no. 1 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Could this revamp his game on the greens? @GeorgeSavaricas & @RyanLavnerGC discuss. pic.twitter.com/99lUXdWoD8 — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) March 5, 2024

The TaylorMade Spider-X putter has been an extremely popular model on the PGA Tour for multiple years now. Major champions like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day, along with McIlroy himself, have used a variation of the model in the past.

“For me, going to a mallet was a big change,” McIlroy said during the Riviera broadcast. “I really persisted with the blade putter for a long time, but I just feel like your stroke has to be so perfect to start the ball on line, where the mallet just gives you a little bit more margin for error.

The World No. 1 Faces A Big Stretch On The Schedule

With Scheffler clearly struggling with his stroke and alignment at Riviera, it’s no surprise that he looked to change things up with a massive part of the schedule coming up. The next three big events are the Arnold Palmer Invitational starting March 7, The Players Championship starting March 14, and the Masters starting April 11. Scheffler has won all three tournaments in the last two years.

Lewis stated on the Golf Channel that Scheffler went to the same mallet head that McIlroy is using. He also added a half-inch of length to the putter. Drew Powell talked to putting coach Bill Smittle about why a switch to the mallet could work for Scheffler.

“A high MOI (moment of inertia) is usually better if you have speed control issues or off-center hits, which tend to go hand in hand,” Smittle told Powell about the mallet’s high MOI. “If you have a harder time finding the center of the putter, then a mallet generally will allow your distance control to be more consistent.”

Smittle also explained that mallet’s generally have a longer line on them, which can help players aim easier and start the ball on their intended line.