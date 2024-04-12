Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith on New Baby Watch During Masters

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scheffler are on baby watch during the 2024 Masters with the due date fast approaching. Scottie revealed that his wife did not get clearance from the doctors to travel to Augusta National to watch him play. Instead, Meredith will be cheering him on during the Masters from home.

“Meredith is resting up, we’re a few weeks away,” Scheffler explained during ESPN’s broadcast of the 2024 Par 3 tournament, per Augusta Chronicle’s Caitlyn Stroh-Page. “We could not get the okay from the doctor.”

Scheffler has already confirmed that if the baby comes sooner than expected, the golfer plans to leave Augusta early to be there for the birth of their first child. The star is once again in contention at the Masters, but his decision is likely helped by the fact that Scheffler already has one green jacket.

“I’ll be out of here,” Scheffler explained. “… I think first child wins over… many things in my life.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Reminded the Golfer of Their Christian Faith Prior to 2022 Masters Win

Scottie and Meredith both lean on their shared Christian faith. It was Meredith who reminded Scottie of this faith as the star was stressed prior to the final round of the 2022 Masters. Meredith’s pep talk appeared to work as Scottie walked away with his first green jacket.

“I cried like a baby this morning,” Scottie told reporters on April 10, 2022 after winning the Masters. “I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do.

“I was sitting there I was telling Meredith, I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready.’ I go, ‘I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ And I just felt overwhelmed,” Scottie continued.

“And so, she told me, ‘Who are you to say that you’re not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’ And so, what we talked about is that God is in control and the Lord is leading me and if today’s my time, then it’s my time.”

Meredith Scheffler Describes Scottie Scheffler as a ‘Really Down-to-Earth Guy That Doesn’t Take Himself Too Seriously’

Scottie has emerged as the best golfer in the world during this two-year stretch, but it is his humility that Meredith adores. The couple are high school sweethearts dating back to their days at Highland Park in Dallas, TX.

Scottie and Meredith went on to attend rival colleges. Meredith went to Texas A&M, while Scottie was a standout golfer at Texas.

“At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Meredith told Golf Digest in February 2022. “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.”

Now, Scottie will lean on this humility as he becomes a new father. Scottie is just hoping this comes after the Masters. As the golfer indicated, the couple believes the new baby is still “a few weeks away.”