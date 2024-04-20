Former Golf Channel Reality Show Host & Professional Golfer Dies at Age 50

Stephanie Sparks was a former host of the “Golf Channel” who has died at age 50, according to her obituary.

According to her obituary, Sparks, of Orlando, Florida, “passed away on April 13, 2024.” Sparks “graced our world with her presence and leaves behind cherished memories of laughter, kindness, and warmth,” the obit says.

She hosted the Golf Channel reality series “Big Break,” according to Deadline.

The cause of death was not released. However, her obituary explains, “The last several years of her life Stephanie spent her time being an advocate for hospice care. She supported Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation and the Barber Fund in Orlando.”

Stephanie Sparks Played Professionally for the LPGA & Hosted the ‘Golf With Style’ Series

According to the obituary for Sparks, she was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Robert and Janie Sparks.

“She was a graduate of Wheeling Park High School and Duke University, where she was an All-American golfer,” the obit says. “Although plagued with health injuries, she enjoyed an accomplished amateur career. She enjoyed several years playing professionally on the LPGA development Future’s Tour and played for one year on the LPGA tour. Stephanie went on to work for the Golf Channel and was most memorable as the host for the Golf with Style series as well as several Big Break reality seasons. This allowed her to remain involved in the sport that she loved.”

The obit continues, “In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Susan (Scott) Nolte and their children, Zach (Alexandria) Nolte, Annie Fox, Paige Nolte, Lauren Fox, Lucas Nolte, and Lauren Nolte; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that were family up and down the East coast.”

Stephanie Sparks Had a Role in a Jim Caviezel Movie

Sparks was also an actress; according to Deadline, Sparks “played the role of three-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Alexa Stirling in the 2004 movie Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, opposite Jim Caviezel.”

According to Sparks’ obit, “A private family service will be held at Kepner Funeral Home in Elm Grove.”

“In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, OH 43943. Arrangements by Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St. Wheeling, WV (304-242-2311),” it reads.

“She had been a professional golfer herself,” Golf Channel’s Tom Abbott told GolfWeek. “so she knew what it was like for the contestants, and she wanted them to succeed. She kind of rode their emotions in a way when we were doing the show.

Abbott wrote on X,

I’m shocked and saddened by the death of Stephanie Sparks. Many of you will remember Steph as the host of #BigBreak – we worked together on 7 seasons. Lots of fond memories of those times, Steph was a crucial part of the Big Break success story. My thoughts go out to her family.’m shocked and saddened by the death of Stephanie Sparks. Many of you will remember Steph as the host of #BigBreak – we worked together on 7 seasons. Lots of fond memories of those times, Steph was a crucial part of the Big Break success story. My thoughts go out to her family.

