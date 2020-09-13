Packers CB Jaire Alexander Levels Kirk Cousins for Safety [WATCH]

Quarterbacks beware: Jaire Alexander could be coming for you.

Alexander, the Green Bay Packers’ top cornerback, showed off his elite speed as a pass rusher during the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener in Minnesota and annihilated Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on a blitz that resulted in both a sack and a safety.

Alexander’s big play came shortly after the Packers turned the ball over on downs in the red zone, leaving the Vikings with the ball at their own 4-yard line after a false start and a short run from Dalvin Cook. Not only did it even the turnover battle and get points on the board, but the Packers were also able to turn their post-safety drive into a go-ahead field goal.

A sack for a safety wasn’t Alexander’s only impact play of the first half, either. He also picked off Cousins late in the second quarter, giving the ball back to the Packers offense with less than 30 seconds but enough time for Aaron Rodgers to heave a 33-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers took a 22-10 lead into halftime.

Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick, established himself as a star for the Packers last season and finished the year with 37 tackles, two interceptions, 17 pass deflections and two tackles for loss. The safety was the first of his career, while the sack was his first solo sack.

