Packers Cut Young Defensive Lineman to Sign Ex-Browns Starter

The Green Bay Packers stashed a former starting defensive lineman on their practice squad Wednesday along with making a few other roster adjustments.

The Packers announced the signings of veteran Billy Winn and offensive tackle Ryan Pope along with the corresponding release of second-year defensive lineman Daylon Mack, putting their practice squad back at its 16-man capacity. One spot had previously been left open after the Packers signed rookie linebacker Krys Barnes to the active roster last Saturday.

Two apparent practice squad additions: Rookie OT Ryan Pope (78) and veteran DE Billy Winn (93), who has played in 68 career games for the Browns, Broncos and Colts. Packers had one open spot on the practice squad and DT Dayton Mack appears to be gone. pic.twitter.com/v5wOAApRvz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 16, 2020

Winn, who had worked out for the Packers on Saturday, was a sixth-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and made 18 starts over his first three seasons in the league, but he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since he tore his ACL during the 2017 preseason in Denver. He attempted a comeback during last year’s preseason before a triceps injury shut him down.

As for Pope, the second-year offensive tackle spent his rookie training camp with the Detroit Lions before getting released during 53-man roster cuts. He also had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad last September.

Mack had been an intriguing pickup for the Packers as a former fifth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens. The 340-pound defensive lineman played just nine defensive snaps during his 2019 rookie season before landing on injured reserve in November, but his ouster from Baltimore seemed to be the byproduct of a stacked position group.

Mack was Texas A&M teammates with Packers tight end Jace Sternberger and fellow defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who was also drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Troubling Update Emerges on Kenny Clark’s Injury for Packers