Packers Full 2023 Regular Season Schedule Leaked: Report

With the NFL announcing the regular season schedules for all 32 teams on the evening of Thursday, May 11, one beat reporter for the Green Bay Packers has managed to leak the team’s schedule early.

On the morning of the NFL schedule release, Matt Schneidman with The Athletic tweeted out the entirety of the Packers 2023 regular season schedule. The highlights of the schedule include a season opener against the Chicago Bears, a Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, and five primetime games despite missing their biggest star from the past two decades in Aaron Rodgers.

You can see the entire schedule below thanks to Schneidman.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Even without Rodgers, it appears that the NFL strongly believes that the Packers will continue to be a major attraction for football fans in the Jordan Love era. The number of primetime and holiday games suggests that Green Bay should have no problem continuing to grab attention in 2023 and beyond.

Highlights From the Schedule Release

With the full 17-game schedule revealed to us, there are a handful of games that immediately stand out.

The Packers will get their first chance to play against Davante Adams on Monday Night Football in Week 5. While the reunion will be taking place in Las Vegas instead of at Lambeau Field, there will be plenty of former teammates and fans of the star wideout who will be excited to see Adams on the field again.

Green Bay will also be playing in a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2015, this time going against the holiday’s staple team in the Lions. The Packers have played in 36 Thanksgiving games over the course of their franchise, going just 14-20-2 over that span. This year, they’ll have a chance to get some revenge on the team that knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 last season.

Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday the Packers will play on this year. They will also be going against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, followed by a New Year’s Eve primetime game against the Minnesota Vikings the following week.

There’s plenty to get excited about with Green Bay’s 2023 schedule, but it will all come down to how well the team can play with Love instead of Rodgers under center.

Latest Packers News

While Packers fans are getting excited about the release of the 2023 schedule, general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff are hard at work trying to tweak the roster before training camp.

The biggest piece of news leading into the schedule release has been that the team is not interested in re-signing veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. The 38-year-old would have been an ideal mentor in the locker room, but the Packers appear content letting rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft find their footing without Big Dog present.

However, Gutekunst hasn’t ruled out bringing back some other key free agents. Safety Adrian Amos had previously had a visit with the Baltimore Ravens, but left his hometown without a deal. Now, the 30-year-old is projected to sign a deal back in Green Bay unless the team decides to go in a different direction with its limited salary cap.

There’s still plenty of time until training camp, so expect the Packers to make a few more moves before then.