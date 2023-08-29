Packers Roster Cut Tracker: Rookie WR Among 1st Ousted

The Green Bay Packers are going to have a busy day of roster moves ahead of them trying to get down to the 53-man roster limit for the 2023 season.

While the Packers did make one significant move prior to cutdown day with the release of veteran punter Pat O’Donnell on Monday, August 28, they still have a few dozen more decisions to make — whether it be outright cuts or trades — on Tuesday in order to get their initial active roster in compliance with the NFL’s 53-man roster limit.

Here’s a live tracker for all the roster moves the Packers have made for their 53-man roster leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline:

Cody Chrest, WR

The Packers are planning to trot out one of the youngest receiving corps in the NFL for the 2023 season with all three of their starters — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and second-round rookie Jayden Reed — having one year or less of pro playing experience. That said, there were few spots available in the rotation for an undrafted rookie like Chrest, who caught both of his targets for 14 yards in preseason action but was clearly farther behind in his development than fellow UDFA standout Malik Heath.

Source: Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Austin Allen, TE

The Packers have an ultra-young tight end room after allowing Robert Tonyan Jr. and Marcedes Lewis to both walk in free agency and losing Tyler Davis to a season-ending injury earlier in the preseason. Rookie draft picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft will be two of the featured pieces alongside Josiah Deguara — who is more of a fullback at this point — but there appeared to be at least one more spot open in the rotation, a spot that Allen was unable to win throughout the preseason.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette noted that Allen could return on the practice squad, but it is possible the Packers will look to add an experienced tight end off the waiver wire as cut decisions are made around the league.

Source: Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Cole Schneider, C

Schneider saw action in all three of the Packers’ preseason games and did not surrender a single pressure, but he never separated himself in the battle for the backup center job. The 2022 undrafted rookie could potentially return for the practice squad; though, it seems unlikely with other, more capable options available on the waiver wire.

Source: Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Jason Lewan, DL

An undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, Lewan played just nine snaps in the preseason opener — recording no stats — and then never touched the field again. Unless there is something unexpected the Packers have been seeing from him behind the scenes, he will likely have to look for his next NFL opportunity with another team.

Source: Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Jimmy Phillips Jr., ILB

Phillips — an undrafted rookie signing out of SMU — had a solid training camp for the Packers and saw action in all three of their preseason games, notching 14 tackles, two pressures and one quarterback while earning an impressive 85.0 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus. It is possible the Packers will look to bring him back for their 2023 practice squad, but that all depends on whether he gets claimed off the waivers.

Source: Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Pat O’Donnell, P

The Packers unexpectedly decided to shake up their punter room the day before official cuts were due, parting ways with O’Donnell despite already having paid him $700,000 in combined bonuses for the 2023 season. With O’Donnell gone, the Packers have tabbed former All-XFL punter Daniel Whelan as their new starter — and field-goal holder — for the upcoming season after his big leg impressed during training camp.

Source: Official announcement.

Matt Orzech, LS

The Packers are expected to release their current starting long snapper, but Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated disclosed that his release is simply a procedural move designed to give them space to carry rookie running back Lew Nichols on their 53-man roster. The intent is that the Packers will place Nichols on short-term injured reserve once the cut deadline has passed and then re-sign Orzech to their roster to maintain his role.

Source: Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.