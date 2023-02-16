Packers Projected to Release $48 Million Playmaker

This offseason will be a pivotal one in the future of the Green Bay Packers franchise, and for general manager Brian Gutekunst, he will have some tough decisions to make regarding Aaron Jones and other established veterans currently on the roster.

While the Packers wait for Aaron Rodgers to announce his decision on a potential retirement, Gutekunst and his staff are preparing to find ways to get under the salary cap for 2023. Plenty of players will be looking at restructured contracts, but some could also be outright released to free up cap space.

Logan Reardon with NBC Sports Chicago shared their list of the league’s top potential cap casualties this offseason, including star players like Keenan Allen and Khalil Mack. Reardon also mentioned Jones as a cap casualty, explaining their reasoning given Green Bay’s cap situation.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, this could be an obvious move to clear cap space,” Reardon said. “The Packers could save $10.44 million by cutting the 28-year-old running back, who had seven total touchdowns last season after reaching 10 or more in the previous three. A.J. Dillon is primed for a bigger role in 2023 and a new contract in 2024, so Jones’ time in Green Bay might be over unless he agrees to a restructured deal.”

Who Else Could Be a Cap Casualty in Green Bay?

Jones isn’t the only Packers veteran who could be outright cut, but he may be the most impactful. As one of the most versatile and productive weapons in Matt LaFleur’s offense, Jones may not be as likely to be released as other veterans currently under contract for Green Bay.

One of the more intriguing names to keep an eye on is David Bakhtiari, who has received similar projections as a potential cap casualty. The 31-year-old left tackle has dealt with a severe knee injury that has kept him in and out of the starting lineup for more than two years, but when healthy, he’s played like one of the best tackles in football.

The Packers would only save $5.7 million in cap space by releasing Bakhtiari, however, so it may not be worth giving up on a top-tier talent at left tackle. On the other hand, the Packers could save around $3.2 million if they parted ways with veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith.

The 30-year-old has played at a solid level for the Packers, particularly against the run, but his days could be numbered in Green Bay. Rashan Gary will eventually return from his torn ACL while rookie JJ Enagbare showed flashes throughout his first NFL season. Depth is still an issue, but the Packers also have serious cap constraints that need to be addressed.

Could Aaron Jones Be Traded?

As one of the most productive running backs in the league, Jones could more likely be traded rather than being outright released. With 5.1 career yards per carry, over 7,000 total yards and 60 touchdowns from scrimmage, Jones has quite the resume to make him an appealing trade piece.

However, there are plenty of other available running backs set to hit free agency this offseason. The list of pending free agents includes key playmakers like Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders, and plenty of other running backs, making it difficult for teams to justify giving up assets for another back like Jones.

Still, that hasn’t kept trade proposals involving Jones from popping up. One proposal would send the 28-year-old running back to the Buffalo Bills to finally give the AFC contender a legitimate rushing threat for their offense.

That being said, it’s more likely that the Packers restructure Jones than release or trade him given his production and off-field contributions for the franchise.