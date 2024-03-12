Aaron Jones Claps Back at Idea Packers ‘Quickly Pivoted’ to Josh Jacobs

In a surprising move on the first day of free agency, the Green Bay Packers made a substantial decision at the running back position, agreeing to terms with free agent Josh Jacobs after talks with Aaron Jones about a pay cut failed to materialize — leading to his release.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that the Packers didn’t “set out to sign a big-name running back, but when talks with Aaron Jones about a pay cut broke down last week, they quickly pivoted over the weekend and decided to go after free agent Josh Jacobs.”

Jones, who was asked to take a substantial pay cut in back-to-back years by the Packers’ front office due to a self-inflicted cap situation, responded to Demovsky on social media saying, “Every story has 3 sides to it.”

😂💀 every story has 3 sides to it https://t.co/7APQl0ZZ4j — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 12, 2024

Packers Front Office Wanted Aaron Jones to Take a Big Pay Cut

Despite general manager Brian Gutekunst stating that he “absolutely” expected Jones to return to the Packers in 2024, negotiations took an unexpected turn when he and agent Drew Rosenhaus refused the team’s proposed salary reduction.

The Athletic reported that the Green Bay Packers brass wanted to cut Jones’s $12 million salary for the upcoming season in half — after taking a $5 million pay last offseason. With negotiations at an impasse, the Packers made the difficult decision to part ways with Jones.

“We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons,” Gutekunst said in a press release on March 11. “It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly. He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community. We wish nothing but the best for Aaron and his entire family moving forward.”

Jones eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday morning. According to Spotrac, the former UTEP standout and fifth-round draft pick received $7 million on his one-year deal.

The Packers Backfield Will Look Mighty Different in 2024

The Green Bay Packers running back room will be led by Josh Jacobs this upcoming season after agreeing to a four-year, $48 million deal.

At 26 years old, Jacobs, just one season removed from leading the NFL in rushing yards, offers a younger and potentially more durable option at running back compared to the 29-year-old Jones.

The Packers view Jacobs as a dynamic rusher with the ability to break tackles, having led the league in missed tackles forced over the last three seasons (194). While Jacobs may not replicate Jones’ versatility as a receiver, he can still make plays in the open field. This shift reflects the Packers’ long-term vision for their running game.

Rumors suggest that the Packers have a liking for Emanuel Wilson and plan to give him a legitimate opportunity to secure the RB2 position. Additionally, they are likely to draft a shifty tailback to introduce that dynamic into their roster.