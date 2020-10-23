Packers Star RB Added to Injury Report, Ruled Questionable

The Green Bay Packers have added another top offensive weapon to the injury report for Week 7’s game against the Houston Texans.

Packers star running back Aaron Jones was held out of Friday’s final practice of the week due to a mild calf strain he sustained during Thursday’s session. While he told reporters in the afternoon he is “confident” he will be able to play, Jones also recognized the “doctors and trainers have the players’ best interest in mind” and will make the final call.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones will be questionable against the Texans and will be given up until game time before a decision is made on his status.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a very mild calf strain in practice Thursday, per source. Jones wants to play Sunday against the #Texans but sounds like it'll be a game-time decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 23, 2020

LaFleur also said All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will be doubtful with the chest injury that caused him to drop out in the fourth quarter of Week 6’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Veteran backup Rick Wagner would be the presumptive starter in his place, but the Packers could get creative and move Elgton Jenkins to the role with Jon Runyan Jr. taking over at right guard.

The Packers have also ruled cornerback Kevin King — who missed Week 6’s game — doubtful to play against the Texans as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. LaFleur declined to say whether King experienced a setback, but he was questionable against the Bucs and tested out his legs in the pregame before being ruled inactive.

The official injury report will be released later Friday afternoon and should shed some light on the health of a few other Packers contributors, including defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Ex-Packers Lineman Re-Signs After Stint With Patriots