Packers Get Injury Update on Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones

It was a game to forget on Sunday, November 6, with the Packers losing their fifth straight game in a 15-9 loss to the Lions. Along with that, the Packers suffered injuries to a ton of players, including Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, David Bakhtiari, Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes, and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones.

While Packers fans are anxiously awaiting updates on several players, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Jones. Despite missing the end of Sunday’s game, Schefter reported that Jones’ ankle injury was not serious, and that he would be able to play next week against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

Tests on Packers’ RB Aaron Jones’ ankle today came back negative and, according to a source, “(Jones) should be able to play this week.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

It wasn’t all good news on the injury front for the Packers. Superstar pass rusher Rashan Gary exited the Week 9 contest early, reportedly suffering a torn ACL that will end his 2022 season and put the start of his 2023 season in jeopardy.

Aaron Jones Is One of the Best RBs in the NFL

Even though he’s not always involved in the offense, Aaron Jones has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, which is amazing considering where he came from.

Jones was an unknown commodity coming out of high school in El Paso, Texas. A 3-star recruit, the young running back had virtually no reported FBS offers, deciding to play in his hometown for UTEP. The hometown kid became a start for UTEP, playing four years for the Miners. In 35 college games, he rushed for 4,114 yards and had 40 total touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Because of his small frame at 5’9″ and coming from a smaller program, Jones had to wait to hear his name called in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Packers finally called his name in the fifth round, and the pick turned out to be a steal. Through five and a half seasons in the NFL, Jones has racked up 4,763 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground along with 1,658 yards and 15 scores through the air, earning one Pro Bowl appearance in 2020.

After a strong 2020 season, Jones earned a four-year, $48 million contract extension. However, there’s a chance that the team could move on from Jones in 2023 if they decided to rebuild their roster. Cutting Jones would save $11 million in cap space in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Do the Packers Have a Shot at Making the Playoffs?

At 3-6 with injuries across the board, there’s still hope for the Packers to make the playoffs. However, given their record compared to the rest of the NFC, it’s a serious longshot.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have just a five percent chance at making the playoffs. The site also gives the team just a 0.7 percent change of winning the NFC North, which isn’t a surprise considering the Minnesota Vikings are currently in the driver’s seat of the division with a 7-1 record.

The Packers would essentially need to win every remaining game to have a chance at the playoffs. That’s no easy task when you look at the rest of their schedule, starting with next week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After that, the Packers will take on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans, followed by the only undefeated team in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s a very real chance that the Packers are 3-9 in a few weeks, and looking ahead to the draft rather than thinking about their path to the postseason.