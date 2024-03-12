Aaron Jones Lands With NFC Rival After Surprise Packers Release

Aaron Jones is signing a new contract elsewhere in the NFC North less than 24 hours after the Green Bay Packers surprisingly released him from their roster.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Minnesota Vikings are signing the 29-year-old Jones to a one-year, $7 million contract for the 2024 season after showing initial interest in him following his departure from the Packers on March 11.

Jones’ release took Packers fans and media by surprise on Monday. Two weeks earlier, general manager Brian Gutekunst had said at the 2024 NFL Combine that Jones would “absolutely” be back with the Packers next season. Disagreements between the team and Jones’ camp about compensation caused Green Bay to shift course quickly, though.

“The Packers wanted him to take almost a 50-percent pay cut, if not more. Negotiations between the Packers and agent Drew Rosenhaus to lower Jones’ number started before the NFL Scouting Combine but didn’t make much progress over the following two weeks. The week after the combine, the two sides got slightly closer but were still far apart late in the week. The Packers presented their final offer to Jones’ camp, which they declined last Friday,” Russini and Matt Schneidman wrote in a co-authored piece.

The Packers then shifted their focus to other running back options and ultimately agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million contract with star Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season.