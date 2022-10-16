Aaron Rodgers Issues Stern Warning to Packers Teammates After Blowout

Aaron Rodgers used his postgame press conference Sunday to send a clear message to the rest of the Green Bay Packers locker room following an embarrassing home defeat to the New York Jets.

In short, Rodgers’ point was that each Packers player, to a man and regardless of status, needs to watch his mouth. His comments came after the quarterback was asked if the team’s foundations feel “wobbly” following back-to-back losses.

“Only if people are breaking rank,” Rodgers responded. “It’ll be interesting to look at the comments from all of our guys and coaches. Hopefully we stick together, that’s the important thing. Until I see us breaking ranks, I’m not going to say there’s any wobbliness going on.”

“I’ll be walking around with a watchful eye, making sure we’re all taking care of our business and thinking about things the right way,” he added. “We’ve got to watch our language and the kind of energy we’re manifesting.”

Rodgers Doubles Down on Criticism of Packers Locker Room

The quarterback’s commentary was a clear callback to earlier criticism of some of his teammates and their rhetoric, which he uttered following the Green Bay’s loss to the New York Giants in London the week before.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” CB Jaire Alexander said, per ESPN. “But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Rodgers was not a fan of Alexander’s perspective, rebuking him and other Packers players who voiced similar sentiments in the locker room.

Play

Aaron Rodgers: ‘We had chances’ in loss to Giants Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media after the team’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Subscribe to the Packers YT Channel: bit.ly/32ff95H More Packers NFL Action: bit.ly/2OCyppK #GreenBayPackers #Packers #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Packers: Visit packers.com/ Follow: twitter.com/packers Follow: instagram.com/packers/ Like: facebook.com/Packers/ 2022-10-09T18:22:21Z

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it.

“Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that,” Rodgers continued.

Rodgers Says Packers Must Adjust Offense Moving Forward

After sending a message to his teammates Sunday, Rodgers also had some words meant for the Packers coaching staff.

“Based on how we’ve played the last two weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody,” Rodgers said.

He added that he didn’t want to delve too deeply into specifics, but mentioned every unit of the offense as beneficiaries of keeping schemes and strategies more simplistic.

Green Bay’s offensive line surrendered four sacks for a combined loss of 36 yards against the Jets on Sunday, while no wide receivers on the team were able to come up with more than four catches.

Tight end Robert Tonyan did catch 10 passes for 90 yards, while Allen Lazard made four grabs for 49 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown. Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs also caught four passes.