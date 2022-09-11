Rodgers Sounds Off on Early Struggles of Packers’ Young WRs

The Green Bay Packers‘ opening-week loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a frustrating one, and it started on the very first offensive play from scrimmage.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers dialed up a deep ball for rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who juked Vikings’ cornerback Patrick Peterson nearly out of his cleats, creating separation for a pass that hit him in the hands and in stride. And then, with nothing but open field and the end zone in front of him, Watson literally dropped the ball.

Christian Watson’s first target of his career and only one for the rest of this season. pic.twitter.com/ptOJjxnF66 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 11, 2022

Dave Kluge of Football Guys tweeted the heartbreaking video on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers spoke about the planned play, and the deflating nature of its failure, during the postgame press conference. The quarterback’s comments begin at approximately the 21:04 mark of the following video.

Packers postgame press conferences Watch Head Coach Matt LaFleur and players address the media postgame. 2022-09-12T00:14:29Z

“I thought Christian [Watson] ran a great route to start the game,” Rodgers told reporters. “We talked about it during the week, ‘Do you really want to start off with the bomb shot?’ I said, ‘Yeah, what the hell, why not? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.'”

“I was teasing Patrick [Peterson] after the game that we got him. He said, ‘Yeah, I wasn’t quite warmed up yet.’ But we’ve got to make those plays,” Rodgers continued. “It’s the mental mistakes we’ve really got to clean up, and there were too many of them across the board.”

Packers’ Two Missed Opportunities Turned Tide in Loss to Vikings

Rodgers went on to note a second missed opportunity on offense, a goal-line stand by Minnesota, which also had a significant impact on the momentum of the game, and ultimately on its outcome.

“I don’t really like playing those ‘what-if’ games, but the games do usually come down to a few plays here and there,” Rodgers admitted. “If [Watson] catches that one, [it’s] a 75-yard touchdown. If I pull the one on the goal line, I walk in for a touchdown. There’s 14 points … so we would’ve been right in it.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the same plays in the same press conference, also lamenting the missed opportunities but stopping short of saying they were the sole factors that swayed the game.

“Certainly, those are plays you definitely want back. But those happen in this league, and you’ve got to capitalize when you get those opportunities, and we didn’t,” LaFleur said. “But to say that play or the goal-line stand made the difference, I think that’s unfair to say.”