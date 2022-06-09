Packers Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Davante Adams’ Exit to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers appear to have another Super Bowl roster in place for the upcoming season, save for a glaring deficiency at the wide receiver spot.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who didn’t say much other than that he was “surprised” when the front office created that deficiency by trading All-Pro pass catcher Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders — has since opened up considerably more on the topic.

Rodgers delved deep into the discussion of his team’s one obvious flaw and the move surrounding it during a media session on Tuesday, June 7.

Play

Aaron Rodgers: 'It was good to meet Christian and Romeo' Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media following Day 1 of minicamp about the new receivers he will be working with this upcoming season. Subscribe to the Packers YT Channel: bit.ly/32ff95H More Packers NFL Action: bit.ly/2OCyppK #GreenBayPackers #Packers #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Packers: Visit packers.com/ Follow: twitter.com/packers Follow: instagram.com/packers/ Like: facebook.com/Packers/ 2022-06-07T22:31:23Z

We had some really honest conversations about my future here and how long I wanted to play, and his own thoughts about his future and where he wanted to play, live and raise his family. The team obviously stepped up and made a competitive, or an even more compelling offer. Ultimately, Davante thought it was best for him and his family to be in Vegas. So that was tough for sure, but I love Tae and love our connection. Read More From Heavy Turn $5 Into $200 With This Sportsbook Promo I’m a little biased, but it’s hard to think of a better player I played with. He had a chance to be the all-time record [holder] in a lot of categories at receiver for us. I thought that might be a little nugget that would kind of keep him here, but Tae made a decision that he thought was the best decision for him and his family, and I can’t fault him for that.

Green Bay still has time to make a move or two in the passing game after selecting Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, of this year’s NFL Draft.

However, if the season started today, those two rookies would be competing with the recently-signed Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard for the most reps at wide receiver. Lazard still has yet to sign with the team for the 2022 regular season and was the only player to miss mandatory minicamp this week.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Rodgers Did Not Attempt to Recruit Adams to Remain With Packers

It is something of a surprise that Rodgers did not push his top target harder to return to the team, considering that the Packers’ current depth chart at wide receiver lacks both top-end pass catchers, as well as considerable NFL experience save for that which can be attributed to a few mid-tier players.

However, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Tuesday that he asked Rodgers whether the quarterback tried extensively to recruit Adams back into the fold. Rodgers’ answer was something of a stunner.

Asked Aaron Rodgers if he tried to recruit Davante Adams into staying with #Packers before the trade. "Not really, because we were talking almost every single day. If I feel like I've got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I've already lost." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 7, 2022

“Not really, because we were talking almost every single day,” Rodgers told Wood. “If I feel like I’ve got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I’ve already lost.”

Adams Confirms Packers Offered Him More Than Raiders to Return

Adams, for his part, also acknowledged the situation in Green Bay this offseason.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas following a team practice on Thursday, June 9, the wideout admitted that he turned down more money to play with the Packers in favor of teaming up with long-time friend and quarterback Derek Carr with the Raiders.

“You guys have heard that Green Bay offered this, which is higher and all of that. Yeah, I’ll say it — it was true,” Adams said. “But like I said, there’s much more that goes into it, and family is a big part of it for me. So geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier to stay connected to my family year-round.”

The Raiders signed Adams to a five-year contract worth $140 million, which held the mantle of the largest wide receiver deal in NFL history for a short time. Adams’ agreement was stripped of that designation when former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill signed a deal for a larger annual amount to join the Miami Dolphins.