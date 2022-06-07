Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message on Retiring With Packers

Aaron Rodgers might not have a problem admitting that he thinks about his eventual retirement from the NFL “all the time,” but he doesn’t want the fans in Green Bay to worry about him finishing his career as anything but a Packer.

In a June 7 post-practice interview shared by Lily Zhao of Fox 6 Sports, Rodgers told reporters that he “definitely” plans to retire with the Packers and seemingly put to bed any speculation that he might someday play for another team elsewhere in the NFL.

Rodgers also explained how things have changed since January 2021 when he told reporters after the Packers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game that his future was a “beautiful mystery” and credited key members of the team’s front office — including general manager Brian Gutekunst — for giving him the opportunity to have “very direct conversations” about the state of the franchise and his place within it.

Here’s Rodgers’ full comment on his improved relationship with the organization, as heard in Zhao’s video:

Look, some conversations had to be had and I’m happy they were had and I appreciated the honesty. There were some very direct conversations, and I haven’t really shied away from conflict during my time here because I feel like it leads to a resolution that is usually positive for the organization, for everybody involved. I’m not saying it’s hand-to-hand conflict or combat. It was just some real serious heart-to-hearts and as someone who loves this franchise so much, I felt it was important to share my opinions about certain things and my vision for how this place could continue to improve and get better long after I’m gone. I give (team president) Mark (Murphy) and Brian and (executive vice president/director of football operations) Russ (Ball) a lot of credit for that time and those conversations, and the relationship changes for sure. I mean, it really did. I saw some really positive things with everybody involved. It wasn’t like this relationship (where) your partner is telling you you’re the cause of all the problems; that’s not what I was doing. (There were) a lot of issues and potential solutions, and I’m very proud to be part of the solution and those three especially were a big part of the solution as well.

How Much Longer Will Rodgers Play?

Rodgers certainly seems to have resolved his personal conflicts with the Packers and their way of doing business, at least enough to feel like there is enough common ground between them to maintain their union. That much seemed evident when he signed his lucrative contract extension with the team earlier this offseason, but it is still refreshing to hear him talk about the organization and those “honest conversations” in such a positive light after all the drama over the past 14 months.

Now, the question becomes: How much longer until Rodgers calls it a career?

Rodgers has admitted that retirement has been on his mind in each of the past two offseasons, taking until days before training camp to make his decision to return in 2021 and once again weighing the option this year before signing his new deal. In terms of talent, though, there could realistically be three or more seasons left in the tank if he feels the Packers can continue to contend for a championship for that long.

While there are surely other factors at play for Rodgers, winning another Super Bowl with the Packers could be a catalyst for his retirement decision. That’s not to say he needs another ring to step away from the game and will stick around until he has it, but it could feel good to go out on top after already establishing an individual legacy that will be remembered for generations of the game. And frankly, as long as the Packers can figure out their receiving game, that goal is achievable in 2022.

Then again, only Rodgers knows what he needs to complete his career. Until he officially hangs up his cleats, the rest of us remain in his “beautiful mystery.”