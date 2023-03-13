Aaron Rodgers Trying to Lure Free Agents to New Team: Report

While the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of trading superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the 39-year-old quarterback is apparently trying to do some recruiting of his own for his new team.

Despite reports surfacing that the Packers and Jets were finalizing a trade to send Rodgers to New York, conflicting reports have stated that nothing has been agreed to as of the afternoon on Monday, March 13.

However, additional reporting hints that Rodgers may have decided where he wants to play in 2023. Mike Florio with Pro Football Talk reported that the four-time MVP is currently working to bring available free agents to play with him in New York.

“It hit our radar screen because Rodgers is involved in trying to persuade one or more free agents to join the Jets,” Florio said. “Gardner hinted at ‘package deals’ last week, if Rodgers were to accept a trade to the Jets. So stay tuned. While nothing is truly done until it’s officially done, something seems to be very close to getting done with the Packers, Jets, and Rodgers.”

It’s unclear if Rodgers would be breaking any tampering rules by doing this, but it would certainly indicate that the 39-year-old quarterback is preparing to play for the Jets next season.

The Aaron Rodgers-Jets Saga

After months of waiting for a decision from Rodgers, signs are now pointing towards the superstar quarterback playing in the AFC.

News and rumors went viral after Rodgers met with the Jets, indicating that the AFC East franchise and the Packers had officially entered into trade discussions surrounding the quarterback. However, Rodgers has yet to officially announce his decision, leading to plenty of sitting and waiting over the past week.

Rodgers finally spoke publicly for the first time since the meeting with New York, talking to Brandon Marshall at a celebrity flag football game on Saturday, March 11. While he didn’t say much, Rodgers did say that he understood there was a deadline to make a decision and that it would happen shortly.

However, a decision has still not been made, at least publicly. Until then, Packers fans and the entire NFL world will be anxiously waiting to hear what happens.

Which Free Agents Could Rodgers Be Luring?

With Rodgers potentially trying to lure available free agents to New York, there are a few former Packers who come to mind that he could be speaking with.

Two of Green Bay’s current free agent wide receivers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb could be targets for Rodgers and the Jets. Lazard could be receiving his first serious payday as a former undrafted free agent, but he is apparently waiting for Rodgers’ decision before making a move of his own.

Meanwhile, Cobb could be a veteran that Rodgers wants to bring into the facilities. The two have been longtime friends, with Rodgers being a godparent to one of Cobb’s children. Rodgers even pushed to reunite Cobb with Green Bay prior to the 2021 season, resulting in a trade with the Houston Texans to bring him back.

Other names include tight ends in Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis. However, if Rodgers does end up in New York, we’ll have a better idea of who he was trying to lure based on who the Jets sign.