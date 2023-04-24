Packers Fans React to Aaron Rodgers Trade

After weeks of negotiating, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have finally agreed to an Aaron Rodgers trade, and not surprisingly fans of the 39-year-old quarterback and the franchise had plenty of thoughts about the deal.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday, April 24 that the Packers and Jets had agreed to a trade that would send the four-time MVP to the Big Apple. The deal includes a first-round pick swap and second-round pick this year, along with a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first.

Needless to say, plenty of Packers fans shared their reactions on social media.

Acme Packing Company editor Justis Mosqueda had been campaigning for the Packers to acquire the 13th overall pick in a Rodgers trade, calling it the #13for12 movement. While the Packers didn’t get an outright first, the pick swap technically meant a victory for Mosqueda.

“#13for12. We won,” Mosqueda tweeted with a cartoon depiction of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Can’t wait to see the pre game fits this year https://t.co/gsfKH0n4fX pic.twitter.com/52QQA8LPHe — Kurt Benkert 🧑🏽‍🚀 (@KurtBenkert) April 24, 2023

“Can’t wait to see the pre game fits this year,” former Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert tweeted, adding a picture of some Timberland boots for Rodgers to look into.

Going from 15 to 13 might very well be the difference between JSN or no JSN. — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) April 24, 2023

“Going from 15 to 13 might very well be the difference between JSN or no JSN,” another fan tweeted, referring to Ohio State wide receiver and potential first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While not a Packers fan, Bill Simmons with The Ringer shared a hypothetical conversation between the Packers and Jets general managers that Green Bay fans appreciated.

“Do you want our 39 year-old QB? We want to dump him so badly that we don’t care about the massive cap hit. He really wants out. Also, we have no other offers or possible trade partners.” “Sure, what about a 2nd, a conditional first, and we’ll swap 13 and 15?” “Um… done!” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 24, 2023

Jets fans are certainly happy to be acquiring a future Hall of Fame quarterback, but the overall impression from Packers fans appears to be elation for a significant return in a deal for the 39-year-old veteran.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Take Over?

With Rodgers now out of the picture, the Jordan Love era can officially start in Green Bay.

The 24-year-old has been patiently waiting behind Rodgers after being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. Although he was drafted with the expectation that he’d quickly take over as the successor to Rodgers, that plan took a back seat when the superstar QB won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

Because of that, Love has had very little meaningful on-field playing experience. His one career start came in a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021, struggling to run the offense in front of a hostile crowd in a 13-7 loss.

However, Love looked much more settled replacing an injured Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Stepping up in the fourth quarter, Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

While All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has told Packers fans to prepare for a rebuild, he has also made sure to try and take some of the pressure off of the young quarterback. No one knows how 2023 will go for Love, but Packers fans are excited to see what the young QB can do.

Could The Packers Draft Another Quarterback?

Love is expected to be the starter in 2023, but the Packers could be looking to find his backup in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst is publicly doing some homework on this year’s QB class. Along with attending Tennessee’s pro day, Gutekunst has also brought in former Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker for a top-30 visit. Former Penn State QB Sean Clifford was also brought in, although there’s a strong chance that he is brought in as an undrafted free agent to compete in training camp.

Other Day 3 prospects include UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Houston’s Clayton Tune. It’s not a guarantee that the Packers take one, but don’t sleep on Gutekunst finding a backup quarterback during draft weekend.