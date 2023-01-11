2 NFC Playoff Teams Among Favorites to Add Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The odds for Wildcard Weekend of the NFL playoffs are up, and bookmakers are also taking a stab at where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023, if at all.

On Wednesday, January 11, Fox Bet Live released odds on whether Rodgers would retire prior to next season, as well as the odds of what uniform he will be wearing should he return for his 19th NFL campaign.

Among the franchises noted as the most likely trade destinations for Rodgers are two NFC playoff teams, the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and the No. 7 seed Seattle Seahawks.

Odds Say Rodgers to Return, Packers Remain Most Likely Destination

First off, the smart money is on Rodgers playing in the NFL next season, which makes sense considering he is scheduled to make more than $59 million. The four-time MVP is +160 to hang up his cleats, while he is -200 to play somewhere in the league.

As for where Rodgers will play if he doesn’t retire, Green Bay remains the leader in the clubhouse at -150, per Fox Bet Live.

This also makes sense, as Rodgers has pushed for a trade multiple times over the previous three seasons, though the team was never inclined to travel down that path. The Packers might be more inclined to do so this offseason considering both Rodgers’ cost and his age (39), but both would be significant obstacles to getting a deal done. There is zero chance Green Bay will cut the quarterback, as his dead cap number is north of $99 million in 2023.

The teams that would be interested in trading for a player like Rodgers are those that believe they are on the precipice of a deep playoff and/or Super Bowl run with the right quarterback, and also believe that Rodgers fits that bill.

Coming in at second on the list of favorites behind Green Bay were the New York Jets at +300, followed by the New Orleans Saints at +400. The 49ers slotted in fourth at +550, while the Seahawks were the fifth most likely destination with odds of +650.

The Niners and Seahawks will open Wildcard Weekend against one another on Saturday, January 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco.

Rodgers Likely to Favor Return to Packers or Trade to 49ers

While both the Jets and Saints are higher on Fox Bet Live’s list of destinations, where Rodgers would want to play were he to leave Green Bay must be considered.

He lobbied the Packers for a trade to San Francisco prior to the start of the 2021 regular season but was unable to make that happen. Originally from Northern California, the Niners figure to be Rodgers’ preference considering the team’s geographic location and the talent on the roster.

Seventh-round pick Brock Purdy has been exceptional in place of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, though it’s hard to imagine San Francisco passing up a chance to acquire Rodgers if they can make the money work in favor of a rookie who was literally the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Niners also have second-year quarterback Trey Lance who they could use as a trade chip to send Green Bay a real asset in return.

The Seahawks are also located in the Pacific Northwest and have a quality roster full of offensive playmakers. Geno Smith had a resurgent year there in 2022, though it would be a surprise if Seattle doesn’t seek either a young QB in this year’s draft (they own the No. 5 overall pick via the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos) or at least kick the tires on another veteran in free agency.

In the AFC, the Jets appear to have a championship-caliber defense and already look ready to part ways with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson after just two seasons, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The only other two options currently rostered in New York are Mike White, who has had a couple of shots to win the starting gig outright and has failed to do so, and Joe Flacco.

The Saints are also clearly absent a franchise quarterback, though they may offer the least attractive situation for Rodgers of any of the teams mentioned above. However, the Saints’ wide receiver room is stacked with Michael Thomas and rookie Chris Olave, and they do play in the NFC South, which is among the worst divisions in the NFL.