The Green Bay Packers may still be working on finalizing a trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has been granted a major concession in negotiations.

Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. However, more than a month later and less than a week until the 2023 NFL Draft, Rodgers is still under contract for the Packers with seemingly no deadline in sight for a deal to get done.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed on SportsCenter that a deal is not contingent on the 39-year-old quarterback renegotiating his current contract.

“I’ve asked around on if [Rodgers] would need a long-term deal, would he need it reworked?” Fowler asked. “I don’t get that sense right now that would be a requirement for a trade. So really, the Jets would be inheriting that money, and they can figure that all out as they go.”

The Packers would currently take on a $40 million dead cap hit if Rodgers is traded before June 1, but a restructure or tweak of his contract before a trade would result in an even more difficult financial situation in Green Bay. If the Jets aren’t requiring the Packers to re-work Rodgers’ deal, then that’s a major win for Gutekunst and the team’s long-term cap situation.

Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Updates

With the Packers and Jets taking their time on a trade, speculation and rumors are popping up at a rapid pace heading into the week of the NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two sides continue to be dug in on trade talks. The NFL insider also shared that there’s a very real possibility that a trade for the four-time MVP could wait to take place until after draft weekend.

That’s a big departure from where things were progressing prior to free agency. According to Charles Robinson with Yahoo! Sports, the Packers had an asking price of a second-round pick this year along with a first-round pick in 2024, but Jets owner Woody Johnson got cold feed once Rodgers shared that he was originally leaning towards retirement prior to his darkness retreat.

With every day that passes without a trade, other NFL teams are likely getting more interested in inquiring about Rodgers’ availability. Multiple teams have been mentioned as potential alternative landing spots, but until something more credible comes out, all signs are still pointing towards Rodgers playing in New York next season.

Do The Jets Have Any Backup Plans at QB?

In the event that the two teams are unable to work out a deal, the Jets don’t have a lot of backups plans currently available.

There are only a handful of names still available in free agency at the position, but none of them have the abilities of the four-time MVP. Current QB free agents include the likes of Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater, none of who would immediately turn the Jets into Super Bowl contenders.

However, one name that could potentially be available is the promising young dual-threat quarterback in San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance. The 49ers have been receiving trade calls from several teams for the former top draft pick, but have yet to make any serious progress on a move.

While Lance missed the majority of last season with an ankle injury, his playmaking ability and untapped potential could make him an intriguing option for the Jets. However, no rumors or reports have come out of New York besides them continuing to negotiate for Rodgers.