Aaron Rodgers Trade Deadline Revealed: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been taking their time on finalizing a trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, but one insider believes that a deadline has finally been established.

Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas entered into trade discussions prior to the start of free agency. However, a deal has still yet to agreed on despite weeks of rumors and speculation surrounding the 39-year-old superstar quarterback.

As the NFL world anxiously waits for a resolution, Peter King with NBC Sports revealed what he believes is the established deadline for the two sides to finalize a deal, citing the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I think the over/under date for the Aaron Rodgers trade is early evening April 28,” King wrote. “That’s when the second round of the NFL Draft begins. That’s when the first of likely two or three draft choices to be exchanged would happen. The Jets have the 11th and 12th picks in round two, 42nd and 43rd overall, and I’d bet one of those picks will be the key to this trade getting done.”

Latest on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Despite a trade not being finalized, there have still been plenty of updates on the Rodgers front over the last couple of weeks.

Rodgers shared his side of events at the start of free agency during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, stating that he wants to play for the Jets in 2023. The interview also included some complaints about the current state of the Packers franchise, including a lack of communication between himself and Gutekunst.

The Packers general manager shared a different account of events when speaking with reporters at NFL owner meetings in Phoenix. During that availability, Gutekunst revealed that he had tried multiple times to get in touch with Rodgers, but ultimately had to go through his representation instead of talking with him directly about the direction the team was going.

Gutekunst also touched on the state of trade negotiations, stating that he was hopeful a deal would be done soon, and that a first-round pick wasn’t necessary to finalize a deal. While he said it was unlikely, the Packers GM didn’t rule out the possibility of Rodgers returning to Green Bay in 2023, either.

There’s still plenty of time for the two sides to work on a deal, but as King mentioned, the second day of the draft is a likely deadline to get it done.

Is Jordan Love Ready?

It’s been a lot of waiting for Jordan Love, but it’s looking like the 24-year-old will finally get his shot at being an NFL starting quarterback in 2023.

Love was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. The Packers brought him in to be the eventual successor to Rodgers, but that plan took a backseat as the superstar veteran went on to win back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

Now, after a down year for Rodgers that resulted in a missed playoff appearance, the Packers appear ready to turn to Love. Despite struggling in his only career start in 2021, Love looked much more comfortable coming off the bench this past season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love was considering a trade request if Rodgers returned in 2023, but now it’s looking like his long wait to be a starting QB at the pro level is finally over.