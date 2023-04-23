Packers Rekindle Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks Ahead of Draft: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been patiently taking their time to finalize a trade with the New York Jets, but with the 2023 NFL Draft less than a week away, a blockbuster move could finally be happening sooner instead of later.

It has been more than a month since Rodgers first revealed that he wants to play for the Jets next season, but the two sides have appeared to be at a standstill ever since. The trade has taken so long that there has been speculation about a deal waiting to get done until after the draft, preventing the Packers from taking advantage of any draft capital this year.

Now, there’s a chance that may not be the case. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Sunday, April 23 that the two teams have re-entered into trade discussions after weeks without contact.

“After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say,” Rapoport’s tweet read. “A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.”

Packers and Jets fans have been anxiously waiting for a resolution to the Rodgers trade saga, and there’s a chance that this could be the last week that fans of both teams are left waiting.

Latest Rumors On Aaron Rodgers Trade

With weeks between updates from a legitimate source like Rapoport, all kinds of rumors and speculation had been popping up surrounding Rodgers heading into the week of this year’s draft.

Prior to RapSheet’s tweet, Charles Robinson with Yahoo! Sports had revealed that the Packers’ current asking price for Rodgers was a second-round pick along with a guaranteed first-round pick in 2024. Robinson also shared that the two sides had an established deal in place earlier this offseason, but Jets owner Woody Johnson became hesitant after Rodgers shared on The Pat McAfee Show that he was leaning towards retirement prior to his darkness retreat.

As those rumors came in, fans wondered if another NFL team could inquire about Rodgers’ availability. Multiple teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Rodgers, most notably his former childhood team in the San Francisco 49ers.

However, despite all of the speculation, Rapoport’s most recent update suggests that the four-time MVP quarterback will be heading to the Big Apple in the coming days.

Who Else Could the Jets Pursue?

For some reason if the Rodgers trade falls through, the Jets are limited with their options to be the starting quarterback in 2023.

Zach Wilson is unlikely to be the starter in New York after a disappointing first couple of seasons for the Jets. To make matters worse, there are few available quarterbacks in free agency, with the likes of Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater as some of the only remaining former starters.

Perhaps the only viable backup plan to Rodgers is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The former third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been the subject of multiple trade calls from teams inquiring about his availability. If the Jets want a promising young quarterback with athleticism, Lance could be an exciting addition.

However, whether it’s a trade or free agency, no quarterback would make the Jets an instant Super Bowl contender like Rodgers would be able to.