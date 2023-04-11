Packers President Mark Murphy Speaks on Pending Aaron Rodgers Trade

As the Green Bay Packers work to finalize a trade that would send superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, president Mark Murphy offered a few glimpses into what is going on between the two teams.

Murphy spoke to reporters prior to the team’s annual bus tour across Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 11. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky tweeted a video of Murphy’s answers to some Rodgers-related questions, with the Packers president trying to keep things close to the vest.

“I can’t really get into that,” Murphy said when asked about where things stand on a Rodgers trade. “I know Brian [Gutekunst] and Joe [Douglas] are talking…I do anticipate questions [during the tour], and I anticipate saying that there is no update. It is interesting 15 years ago [there was a] similar situation.”

When asked to reflect on the Brett Favre trade drama compared to now, Murphy opened up a bit more.

“I’m really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a great quarterback, and I’m hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback,” Murphy said.

As much as Murphy tried not to say too much about the ongoing negotiations, his comments continue to imply that Rodgers will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

While a trade has yet to be finalized, plenty of rumors and reporters continue to come out about the pending blockbuster trade.

As time continues to go by without a deal getting done, speculation is mounting that another team could try to trade for the four-time MVP. FS1’s Craig Carthon believes that the San Francisco 49ers could swoop in and make a move on Rodgers, potentially offering multiple third-round picks this year along with a 2024 first-round pick.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Peter King believes that April 28, or the second day of the draft, is the firm deadline for a deal to get done. King also reported on some trade packages that have been discussed between the two teams, with previous trades involving Brett Favre and Joe Montana being pitched as similar trade packages during negotiations.

Despite all of the offseason rumors, Jets general manager Joe Douglas doesn’t seem worried about a deal falling through. Speaking at a public event on April 8, Douglas told Jets fans that Rodgers “is gonna be here” for 2023.

There are still a few weeks to go before the draft, and all signs are continuing to point toward Rodgers playing for the Jets next season.

When Will Mark Murphy Be Replaced?

As a publicly owned franchise, the Packers have one of the more unique power structures in professional sports. Murphy currently holds the position as the face of Packers “ownership”, but that won’t be for much longer.

Murphy has stated on record that he will step down from his role and retire when he turns 70 years old in July of 2025. It is currently unclear if there is a succession plan in place to replace Murphy once his time with the organization comes to a close.

That being said, multiple names have been mentioned as potential successors to be the next Packers CEO. Former Packers executive and current New England Patriots scout Eliot Wolf is among the names mentioned, with ties to the franchise dating back to his father Ron Wolf.

There’s plenty of time before the Packers need to make a change, and until then, Murphy will continue to make key strategic decisions for the franchise.