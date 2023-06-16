Packers Received Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer From Other Team: Report

The Green Bay Packers eventually traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets after weeks of drama, but now it is being reported that a second team was interested in trading for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Following Rodgers’ announcement on The Pat McAfee Show that he intended to play for the Jets, the two sides spent weeks before finally agreeing to a trade that sent multiple draft picks to Green Bay. However, Craig Carthon with FS1 said on his own show that the New England Patriots were another team attempting to trade for Rodgers during the early weeks of the NFL offseason.

However, although Bill Belichick and the Patriots were interested, Carthon reported that Rodgers’ agent told the team that he didn’t want to play for New England, and that he wanted to play for the Jets.

.@craigcartonlive says the Patriots made an offer for Aaron Rodgers 😳 "The Patriots made an offer for Aaron Rodgers, and he refused to play for New England." pic.twitter.com/qncsVLx6pS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 14, 2023

The Patriots have had issues finding a long-term quarterback since Tom Brady, and although Mac Jones showed flashes as a rookie, he didn’t look like the same player in 2022. Rodgers would have instantly made New England a much more interesting contender, but the 39-year-old was much more interested in playing for their divisional rival.

Latest On Aaron Rodgers

While Rodgers is out in the spotlight at New York Knicks games and Taylor Swift concerts, the superstar quarterback is also making progress back out on the football field.

Unlike in recent years with the Packers, Rodgers has been present for offeseason workouts with the Jets as he familiarizes himself with his new teammates. However, some of his “new” teammates are actually former ones in Green Bay, most notably Allen Lazard who signed a $44 million contract before Rodgers was officially traded to New York.

The 39-year-old did suffer a slight injury scare early in OTAs, tweaking his calf during one day of practice. However, the tweak didn’t impact his availability has he eventually returned to the field.

Despite leaving Green Bay, the former Packers quarterback still took some time to send a message to rookie QB Sean Clifford. The fifth-round pick by the Packers received a video message from the four-time MVP to welcome him to Green Bay, with Rodgers even poking fun at him for taking his locker.

While it will still take some time for Packers fans to adjust to football games without Rodgers under center, it seems like the 39-year-old harbors little ill will towards the fans or the organization.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Take Over?

No player in Green Bay has more pressure on them heading into 2023 than Jordan Love, but so far it appears that his teammates have the utmost confidence in the 24-year-old quarterback.

Earlier in the offseason, running back Aaron Jones praised Love for how he’s presented himself and worked to get to this point as the expected Week 1 starter.

“He did it the right way, he waited his time and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him,” Jones told reporters. “We all love Jordan here, and he has everyone’s full respect and we’re all going to go lay it out on the line for him.”

The teammates seem to support Love, and after a brief stint against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of last season he has likely gained some confidence, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yard and a touchdown.

Packers fans still know little about the former first-round pick, but he’ll finally have a chance to prove himself in 2023.