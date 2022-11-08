Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal Sends Packers QB to New Team

The Green Bay Packers are reeling after their fifth straight loss, and with the team nearly eliminated from playoff contention, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to start thinking about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After falling 15-9 to the Detroit Lions, the Packers are now 3-6 with a massive gap between them and the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings for the lead of the NFC North. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have just a five percent chance at making the playoffs, with only five other NFL teams having a worse chance at the postseason.

With the Packers falling apart and quarterback Aaron Rodgers not playing like his usual self, Kenneth Teape with NFL Analysis Network suggested a trade that would send the back-to-back MVP to a new team.

“One team that could be in the market for Rodgers is the New Orleans Saints,” Teape said. “Despite being 3-5, New Orleans has a shot at making a postseason run this season because of the ineptitude of the NFC South division…Finding more consistency at the quarterback position would be nice as well, as the Saints gain yards and score with the best of them but ball security has been lacking.”

The proposal to send Rodgers to New Orleans would also give the Packers first-round picks in 2025 and 2026 along with third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and 2024. However, if Rodgers were to be available next offseason, it’s likely that teams would have to offer more immediate and appealing draft compensation to move the superstar QB.

Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Playing Like Himself

Even after losing Davante Adams, the Packers were expected to be a playoff contender because of their back-to-back MVP under center. However, it’s clear that Rodgers isn’t playing at the same level that he’s used to in 2022.

Through nine games, Rodgers has thrown just 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a passer rating of only 89.0. That passer rating would be the lowest of his career as a full-time starter, while his seven interceptions are already the most he’s had in one season since 2016.

There are plenty of reasons for his drop-off in play. Rodgers has had to deal with a very erratic offensive line that’s dealt with absences from David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins along with rotations at other positions. Rodgers has already been sacked 18 times this year, putting him on pace for the most sacks in a season since 2019.

Injuries at the wide receiver position are also making Rodgers’ job even more difficult. New wideout Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve earlier this season and hasn’t been effective since his return. Meanwhile, Randall Cobb is currently on IR with rookie Romeo Doubs expected to also be placed on the list after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Detroit.

It could also be that Rodgers’ body is finally starting to give out on him. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will be 39 in December, and at some point he will no longer be able to rely on his arm talent and athleticism to keep making plays.

Could Aaron Rodgers Retire?

If the Packers miss the playoffs and Gutekunst starts having conversations about trading the star QB, then there’s a very real chance that Rodgers could decide to retire rather than play for another team.

Rodgers admitted this offseason that he strongly contemplated retirement all the time, but the Packers offered him a massive contract extension to keep him in Green Bay. Given his age and drop in play, there’s a very real chance that he could decide to hang up his cleats after the 2022 season.

If that happens, the Packers will need to figure out what to do at the quarterback position, unless they’re confident that former first-round pick Jordan Love is the true long-term successor to Rodgers.