Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: New AFC Team Interested In Packers QB

With the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets still working on finalizing an Aaron Rodgers trade, rumors are rolling in that a different team in the AFC is interested in swooping in for the four-time MVP.

It has been more than a month since Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the Jets next season. However, as the 2023 NFL Draft inches closer, there have been few updates as to where the two sides stand on a potential deal getting done.

That has paved the way for rumors of other teams calling about the 39-year-old superstar. The San Francisco 49ers have been mentioned as a team interested in Rodgers, and now Kenneth Teape with NFL Analysis Network is sharing that the Tennessee Titans are another team that could make a run at the future Hall of Famer.

“According to a former NFL executive that spoke to NFL Analysis Network, the Tennessee Titans have reached out to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers,” Teape wrote. “While the executive does caution that a deal with the Jets is most likely, the Titans are a team to watch should those talks actually fall through.”

While it’s unclear about the reliability of the source, the rumor has since been aggregated and picked up by multiple sites, including SI.com. However, if the Titans really are interested in Rodgers, it could force New York’s hand and have them work to meet Green Bay’s asking price before the end of this year’s draft.

Latest On Aaron Rodgers Trade

Despite rumors popping up about the Titans and 49ers, all signs are still pointing towards Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023.

Despite that, it’s still unclear when a trade could be finalized. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the two sides continue to be dug in heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and that there’s a possibility that the two sides are unable to work out a deal until after draft weekend. That means that Packers and Jets fans could be waiting even longer for the trade drama to be over.

Charles Robinson with Yahoo! Sports revealed the Packers’ asking price, with Green Bay asking for a second-round pick in this year’s draft along with a guaranteed first-round pick in 2024. Robinson also shared that a similar deal with in place, but Jets owner Woody Johnson got cold feet when Rodgers told McAfee that he was leaning towards retirement prior to his darkness retreat.

Neither side seems willing to budge at the moment, but that could chance once the Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the first overall pick on the evening of April 27.

Could The Titans Afford Aaron Rodgers?

The Titans may be interested in acquiring a four-time MVP, but the financials surrounding a trade would make it quite difficult for the AFC South franchise.

According to Over the Cap, the Titans currently have just $10 million in cap space for 2023. However, that number skyrockets up to $106 million in 2024, giving the Titans a lot more financial flexibility after this upcoming season.

However, that still won’t be enough cap space this year to afford Rodgers’ massive contract. The 39-year-old has a cap hit of $31 million for this upcoming season, and while the Packers could take on a part of that deal, it would require serious draft compensation in return.

Given the state of Tennessee’s roster, it’s much more likely that the team is interested in a long-term rebuild rather than taking a big swing on a quarterback like Rodgers, especially with Ryan Tannehill still on the roster.