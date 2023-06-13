Former Packers Starter Joins Aaron Rodgers, Signs With Jets

The Green Bay Packers have seen several of their former starters join superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York, and now another key starter from the past few seasons is signing with the Jets.

There had been little news about what the future held for veteran safety Adrian Amos, who was still a free agent heading into June. While there had been expectations that the Packers would bring back their former starter, the team didn’t end up making a move.

Ian Rapoport with NFL Network tweeted on Tuesday, June 13 that the Jets were signing Amos to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Sources: The #Jets aren’t done adding former #Packers, as they are signing veteran DB Adrian Amos to a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. pic.twitter.com/MzHQyI37dy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

The Packers ended up going in a different direction at safety this offseason. Along with taking Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson Jr. in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers also took a flier on former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore, who signed a one-year deal earlier in free agency.

Now, Amos will get an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in New York’s defense while looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.

Other Former Packers In New York

Amos is the latest former Packers player to sign in New York, but he’s far from the first over the past few months.

Aaron Rodgers took center stage this offseason with weeks of trade rumors surrounding himself and the Jets. Before he was officially traded, the 39-year-old quarterback was actively recruiting players to join him in the Big Apple. Allen Lazard was the first to bolt to New York, signing a $44 million contract before a Rodgers trade was even finalized.

Randall Cobb, a longtime friend of Rodgers, also switched allegiances. The free agent wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Jets rather than retire or play elsewhere for another year.

Even former starting offensive lineman Billy Turner, who played most recently with the Denver Broncos, decided to play again with his old friend. After a strong workout with the Jets, general manager Joe Douglas decided to take a flier on the veteran offensive tackle by giving him a one-year deal.

With so many former teammates of Rodgers in Green Bay now playing for the Jets, it will be interesting to see what kind of roles these veterans will have with a new team and a new coaching staff.

Who Will Start At Safety for Green Bay?

With Amos now no longer an option, the Packers will have to figure out who can be a starting-caliber safety with the options currently on their roster.

Darnell Savage held one of those roles for a few seasons, but the former first-round pick was demoted into a rotational role later in the season. That, along with the fact that he’s on the final year of his rookie deal, could play a factor into whether or not he’s a starter.

Rudy Ford showed real flashes as a safety last season, but will need a strong training camp to keep a starting job in 2023. Moore and Johnson Jr. are threats to compete, as is newly-acquired safety Jonathan Owens.

The Packers signed Owens in free agency, with the former undrafted free agent coming off the best season of his career with the Houston Texans. The 27-year-old started all 17 games, racking up 125 combined tackles with four pass breakups and a sack.

Although there aren’t any stars at the position in Green Bay, the Packers have a handful of options that will be competing for starting jobs heading into training camp.