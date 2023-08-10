Packers Star RB Confesses Not Being ‘Reckless’ Enough

On the surface, last season was not all that much different for Packers running back A.J. Dillon than the previous year. He was granted a bigger role in 2021, his second season in the NFL, and produced 1,116 yards from scrimmage, plus seven touchdowns. In 2022, Dillon did not have a third-year breakout but, considering he remains firmly in the second-fiddle role behind Aaron Jones, he did well enough—976 yards from scrimmage and, again, seven touchdowns.

But don’t tell Dillon he did well enough last year.

Speaking to the Associated Press this week, Dillon confided that he had been playing with too much self-constraint last year.

“I think I just really need to play just a little bit more — it’s hard to put a word on it — but like passionate,” Dillon said. “I think I need to go out there and just play a little bit more reckless, so not trying to play perfect, not trying to play perfect football. Nobody does. Just kind of go out there and for a lack of words, kind of make defenses feel me.”

Asked what he meant by that, Dillon continued.

“Even though we might be running and there’s only 4 yards here to get, make it a hard 4 yards,” Dillon said. “Make sure the next time running the ball, those defenders feel that, they think about it next time, and just kind of deliver the blow a little bit more.”

Dillon a Popular Packer

Indeed, Dillon has the size (he is 6-feet and 247 pounds) and leg strength to be a more punishing rusher, and the Packers would welcome that from him. They’d like him to be a more consistent pass-catching option out of the backfield, too. He had 34 receptions two seasons ago, and 28 last year.

Dillon did piece together his best stretch of the year in a four-game stretch from Week 13 through Week 16, during which the Packers won four straight games and nearly revived their playoff hopes. Dillon had 52 rushing attempts and eight receptions in those games, tallying five touchdowns. That could be a sign that a breakout campaign this year is ahead.

Dillon’s honest assessment of how he performed last year will probably only endear him more to the Packers faithful—especially if he turns things around and has a spurt in production this season. He has already been given the key to Door County (Wisconsin’s Vacationland), and was dubbed, “the Mayor of Door County” by Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“I was like, ‘Man, I haven’t even been to Door County yet, let alone get a key for it,'” LaFleur said. “Yeah, I was calling him the Mayor. So, that was pretty funny.”

Always been Green & Gold 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/3JyXOOHros — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 8, 2023

Jones Sees Change in Dillon

As likeable as Dillon is, he knows it is time to put forth his best possible effort, especially with his rookie contract coming to a close after this season.

His backfield mate, Jones, has taken notice of Dillon’s more serious demeanor in training camp.

“He’s more focused,” Jones said, per the AP. “He knows the playbook inside and out, so now he can play fast. But just his mental approach to the game, spending more time studying in that playbook so he can play fast and just homing in on the small details and then just him being confident in everything he does.”