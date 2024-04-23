Packers Named Landing Spot for ‘Best-Kept Secret’ at Safety

The Green Bay Packers still have a need at safety, and Akeem Dent is considered a potential fit out of Florida State heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine broke down the best-kept secrets in this year’s draft. That list included Dent at safety, and mentioned the Packers as one of the best fits the Seminoles prospect.

“Akeem Dent is a deep cut, but there’s a lot to like about the Florida State safety,” Ballentine wrote. “There isn’t a lot of star power in this year’s safety class. It’s a good year to target a potential sleeper in the later rounds of the draft. NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects him as an undrafted free agent, but the Packers used a top 30 visit on the Seminoles defender.”

Given Green Bay’s need at safety, a late-round flier on a player like Dent could give the team some depth.

Akeem Dent Scouting Report

In a thin safety class, Dent has a real chance at hearing his name called in this year’s draft.

Dent was one of the top players in the state of Florida coming out of high school. A 4-star recruit, he had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, and dozens of other schools. He decided instead to stay in his home state to play for the Seminoles.

Originally a cornerback in high school, Dent made the switch to safety in college. He saw significant action right away as a freshman, and by the end of his career he had played in 48 games. He left the Seminoles with 187 tackles and 16 pass breakups over his career.

Dent has decent size at 5’11” and 194 pounds. Along with solid instincts and some versatility, he’s a physical player who can attack downhill. Unfortunately, he was caught too often in college giving up explosive plays.

Other safety prospects have better measurables and athletic profiles. Still, Dent could be an interesting flier as a developmental backup in the later rounds.

Safety Might Be Green Bay’s Biggest Need

Offensive line depth and linebacker are big needs for the Packers. However, they still need another starting-caliber safety in Jeff Hafley’s new defensive scheme.

The Packers got off on the right foot by signing Xavier McKinney this offseason. He’ll be a potential star in Green Bay’s secondary with his playmaking and versatility. However, the depth chart behind him leaves plenty to the imagination.

Anthony Johnson Jr. is the only other safety under contract with significant experience. The problem is that he was a rotational player and occasional starter as a seventh-round rookie in 2023. If he can make serious strides this offseason, he may be a worthwhile starter, but that’s far from a guarantee.

The only other safeties currently under contract are Benny Sapp III, Zayne Anderson, and Tyler Coyle. None of those players have seen significant action outside of special teams.

General manager Brian Gutekunst could still sign another veteran safety in free agency. However, expect the Packers to take at least one (or maybe two) safeties in this year’s draft to add some much-needed depth to the position.