Packers Veteran Sounds Off On Future With Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with a tough emotional loss in Week 18 that kept them out of the postseason, and while emotions were still raw immediately following the game, one veteran made his future very clear with the franchise.

Following the team’s 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard was asked what he thought the future held for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Instead of talking about his teammate, Lazard responded to the questions by talking about what his own future held. Nicole Menner with FOX 11 in Green Bay tweeted Lazard’s response.

Allen Lazard asked if he expects Aaron Rodgers to be back next year (🤬warning) and reflects on what could've been his last game as a Packer. pic.twitter.com/oySv3Yzjac — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 9, 2023

“I don’t f—ing know, s–t,” Lazard said when asked about Rodgers. “I don’t know where I’m going to be at. I can’t worry about somebody else…You know, definitely going into the game I kind of had a realization that my first game [in Lambeau Field] and potentially my last game, which it is, was going to be versus the Lions at home.”

That’s a pretty clear indication that Lazard won’t be returning to Green Bay in 2023. The former undrafted free agent had signed a one-year tender last offseason as a restricted free agent, but will now have an opportunity to hit the open market as a UFA this offseason.

Allen Lazard Was a Hidden Gem for the Packers

He may not have been a highly-touted recruit coming out of college, but Lazard was able to overcome the odds and develop into a No. 1 receiver for the Packers in 2022.

Lazard was a key weapon for the Iowa State Cyclones in college. He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection, including back-to-back first-team nods, catching 241 passes for 3,360 yards and 26 touchdowns over four seasons.

Despite the production and imposing frame at 6’5″ and 227 pounds, Lazard didn’t hear his name called in the 2018 NFL Draft, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He spent just a few months on Jacksonville’s practice squad before being cut, then picked up by the Packers in December of that same season.

Lazard was able to make Green Bay’s active the following season, experiencing his breakout game in Week 6 of 2019 with his first career touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Since then, he has developed into one of Rodgers’ most trusted targets and easily Green Bay’s most dominant blocking receiver. In fact, his blocking has been so dominant at times that he’s even received a fine for celebrating one of his best blocks.

What Does the Future Hold at WR for Green Bay?

If Lazard is gone, and it’s also Randall Cobb’s final year in Green Bay, the Packers could look drastically different at wide receiver in 2023.

Christian Watson has emerged as the team’s next star at the position after a late-season breakout. The second-round pick struggled with drops and injuries to start his rookie season, but had a four-game stretch where he racked up eight total touchdowns, showing off his blazing speed with some explosive plays.

Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs might have been the team’s long-term answer as the No. 2 receiver behind Watson, but late-season struggles could have the Packers reconsidering that. After returning from a high ankle sprain, the rookie out of Nevada had a limited impact, including zero catches on two targets in the regular season finale.

Even after taking three receivers in last year’s draft, the Packers would be wise to consider adding yet another weapon in 2023. That could even be a tight end like Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, but whoever is playing QB will need more help with Lazard and Cobb potentially leaving.