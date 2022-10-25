Packers Get Concerning Injury Update on Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with far too many injuries at wide receiver. Unfortunately, the team is going to have to deal with yet another injury at the position heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into Week 7, the Packers placed veteran receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve, with rookie Christian Watson missing his second straight game. While Sammy Watkins returned from his hamstring injury for Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, the Packers lost yet another receiver in the second half of the game.

Current top wideout Allen Lazard exited Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury, but what appeared to initially be a minor injury could be more serious. Matt Schneidman with The Athletic reported on Monday, October 24 that Lazard walked through the locker room with his arm in a sling.

Allen Lazard walked through the locker room just now with his left arm in a sling. He suffered a shoulder injury yesterday. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 24, 2022

If Lazard can’t play, the Packers could possibly be without him, Cobb, and Watson, leaving very few options for Aaron Rodgers to throw to against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Bills.

Injuries Continue to Plague Allen Lazard

For as talented as he’s been in Green Bay, Lazard has had a hard time staying healthy, and that could cost him a serious payday in 2023.

Coming out of Iowa State as an undrafted free agent, Lazard started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. After not making the 53-man roster, Lazard was scooped off of Jacksonville’s practice squad by the Packers.

Lazard broke out in 2019, playing in all 16 games with 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers had found a gem by snagging Lazard off a practice squad, but injuries quickly hit the receiver in his third NFL season, missing six games with a core muscle injury.

The 26-year-old stayed relatively healthy in 2021, only missing two games. However, injuries have come up again throughout this current season, starting the year with an ankle injury that kept him out of the season opener before hurting his shoulder in Week 7.

For as talented as he is, Lazard’s injury history is starting to pile up. He’ll be a free agent next season, and while he should still get a very solid payday in 2023, the injury history could keep him from getting the guaranteed money he’s hoping for.

Who Will Start at WR in Week 8?

Without Lazard, along with the potential absences of Cobb and Watson, the Packers could be thinner than ever at receiver against the Bills.

Watkins looked limited in his return against the Commanders, but his veteran presence will be needed against such a formidable defense. Rookie Romeo Doubs could have his biggest target share of the year on Sunday, but is coming off of his worst game as a pro, catching zero passes on four targets with a handful of drops.

Behind those two more established receivers, there are very few options on the roster. Second-year wideout Amari Rodgers could get more snaps, but he’s on the hot seat once again after another fumble on punt return, stunning fans with a mind-blowing stat. Late-round pick Samari Toure could also see more opportunities after catching his first career pass against Washington.

The Packers are running out of options at receiver, and if players continue to get hurt, general manager Brian Gutekunst may have no choice but to look outside of the building for some weapons.