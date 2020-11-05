Packers Make Final Decision on Allen Lazard’s Week 9 Status

The Green Bay Packers won’t be getting reinforcements for their receiving corps in time for Thursday night’s game in San Francisco.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers will not be activating wide receiver Allen Lazard from injured reserve in Week 9 against the 49ers following his second straight week back at practice. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had deemed Lazard “really close” to a return earlier this week, but the third-year wideout will now miss his fifth straight game.

Packers WR Allen Lazard will not be activated tonight, per source. Packers hopeful Aaron Jones will play, as they have been all week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

Lazard was leading the Packers in receiving with 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns through three games prior to suffering a core-muscle injury in Week 3. The injury forced him to undergo surgery at the beginning of October and has since left the offense without its second-best receiving option — with few others stepping up in his absence.

The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black, cornerback Stanford Samuels and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to the game-day roster as COVID-19 replacements for the three players who were placed on the reserve list this week. They also promoted Ben Braden as one of their traditional game-day elevations.

Middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, who also returned to practice in Week 8 and is eligible to return to the 53-man roster, was also not activated from injured reserve despite COVID-19 contact tracing leaving the Packers without rookie linebacker Kamal Martin. The defensive responsibilities at the spot will fall on Krys Barnes, Ty Summers and James Burgess.

