Packers Cut Two, Sign Do-It-All WR

With injuries currently hitting the bottom of the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart at wide receiver, they intend to sign Andre Miller to help cushion the blow, according to Sports Illustrated’s Packer Central

The transaction will become official later Tuesday afternoon.

Fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks is still in the concussion protocol while seventh-round pick Grant DuBose is nursing a back injury. Both rookie wideouts have already missed a significant portion of training camp, and depending on their timeline and the severity of their injuries, they could run the risk of sitting out the Packers’ first preseason game as well.

The latest addition to the Packers’ pass-catching corps is an intriguing one that will likely provide head coach Matt LaFleur with some flexibility in terms of how he’s utilized.

It’s not just the angle. He appears to be a different human called “Miller.” 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/tdsMxeEpqQ — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) August 1, 2023

A Swiss-Army Knife

Before he was a tight end, Miller was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver at the University of Maine. He made the position swap after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted tight end last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.

After allowing Evan Engram to enter unrestricted free agency and ultimately sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants were without a cemented starter at tight end. It’d pave the way for Daniel Bellinger to ultimately earn the job, but there would’ve been snaps to be had for Miller had he been able to stay upright.

Unfortunately, he sustained a fractured forearm during training camp last summer and was placed on injured reserve. He was sidelined for the entirety of what would’ve been his rookie season.

After being tasked with bulking up to 240 pounds in order to maintain the physicality necessary to play both tight end and fullback, Miller evidently wasn’t able to do so. He was waived by the Giants with an injury designation on June 15.

He finds his way to Green Bay at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds. He’s built familiarly — and will likely be weaponized similarly — to Josiah Deguara, who currently functions as the Packers’ H-back. There’d be little-to-no chance of Miller cracking the 53-man roster as a tight end considering the Packers just spent second and third-round picks on Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, respectively.

Miller, now 25 years old, will have to drastically improve one area of his game if he intends on latching on — not just in Green Bay, but anywhere.

“The blocking aspect is completely different. It’s a really big thing,” Miller said.

Two More on the Chopping Block

So the Packers can make room for the additions of Miller and a familiar face in offensive lineman Cole Schneider, they released offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga and tight end Camren McDonald.

Both players were signed as undrafted free agents this past spring and had a long shot of making the final roster. That’s especially true for Filiaga after the Packers drafted at least three offensive linemen for three consecutive years — they fortified the position group to such an extent that they didn’t select a single one in this year’s draft.

McDonald began training camp on the Packers’ non-football injury list but passed his physical and was able to commence practicing. He’ll have to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

The Packers’ 90-man roster is at full capacity.