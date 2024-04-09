$57 Million Pro Bowler Named Top Packers Free Agent Target

The Green Bay Packers have made some splash moves in free agency, but former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Andrus Peat could still be a top target for the franchise.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder outlined one free agent that each NFL team could still help them ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. For the Packers, Holder outlined why Peat would be a logical addition to their offensive line.

“Green Bay could use some depth on the offensive line after losing Jon Runyan and David Bakhtiari this offseason,” Holder wrote. “While they’re expected to prioritize the trenches in the draft, adding Peat would give them a veteran backup who has experience playing both guard and tackle to protect Jordan Love in case a starter goes down.

A veteran like Peat could give the Packers some much-needed depth on the offensive line for 2024.

Andrus Peat’s Football Career

Peat isn’t going to be a star on the offensive line, but his experience across multiple positions could make him an intriguing addition for the Packers.

The top-ranked high school player in Arizona in 2012, Peat was a 4-star recruit with offers across the country. He ultimately chose to play for Stanford despite offers from other programs like USC and Florida State.

Peat became one of the top offensive linemen in the country as a junior for the Cardinal. His accolades included a Morris Trophy Award for the Pac-12’s top offensive lineman, as well as All-American honors.

A terrific college career helped Peat get selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was named a three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the franchise, and was rewarded with a five-year, $57.5 million extension in 2020.

However, the Saints parted ways with Peat this offseason. The move cost New Orleans $13 million in dead cap, but allows them more flexibility in future seasons.

Now, Peat will be looking for a new home for the first time in his NFL career.

Do the Packers Need an Offensive Tackle?

Even if the Packers think they’re set with their starting offensive line, they desperately need some depth up front.

The Packers currently have just four backup offensive linemen under contract. To make matters worse, only one of those backups has significant playing experience in Royce Newman, who struggled mightily as a full-time starter earlier in his career.

Things look even bleaker at offensive tackle. Caleb Jones and Kadeem Telfort are both former undrafted free agents. Luke Tenuta has bounced around the league, but has appeared in only thee games with seven offensive snaps.

The team even has some questions about starting left tackle Rasheed Walker. While the 24-year-old became a more consistent player at the end of last season, he still has yet to prove whether he’s the team’s long-term answer to protect Jordan Love’s blind side.

Regardless of their plans for Walker, the Packers would be wise to add some offensive line depth in this year’s draft, or in free agency with a veteran like Peat if they want to continue to keep Love healthy.