Packers Release Linebacker & 2 Wide Receivers After Week 4 Win

The Green Bay Packers began their bye week Tuesday with the release of three players, including a wide receiver who had been just been signed to the 53-man roster one day earlier.

The Packers cut former CFL standout receiver Reggie Begelton from the active roster after promoting him from the practice squad ahead of Monday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. They also released second-year linebacker Curtis Bolton from the PUP list and former Seattle Seahawks wideout Caleb Scott from the practice squad.

Begelton had spent the first three games of the 2020 season on the practice squad and only played four snaps, two on special teams, in his NFL debut on Monday night, but he was among their most interesting practice-squad prospects after the damage he did last year in the CFL.

Begelton finished with 102 catches for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 for the Calgary Stampeders, earning himself a futures contract with the Packers in January that offered him a shot at playing at the highest level. He wasn’t able to secure a roster spot in training camp, but he did beat out a familiar face in Jake Kumerow to stick around as one of three practice-squad receivers.

It is possible the Packers will attempt to stash Begelton back on their practice squad if he clears waivers, as waiving Scott leaves one spot available. They also once again have two openings on their 53-man roster after Tuesday’s transactions with another expected to come available when rookie tight end Josiah Deguara is placed on injured reserve.

Bolton’s Time Ends With a Dud

The Packers were once high enough on Bolton that he seemed to be in the mix for starting reps, but a torn ACL in the middle of the 2019 preseason has essentially kept his NFL career on hold. He wasn’t able to practice when the Packers returned for training camp in 2020 as he continued to recover and spent four weeks on the in-season PUP list before the team decided to cut their losses.

Ultimately, Bolton didn’t have time on his side once the new season began and others were forced to step up into bigger roles. An injury to fifth-round pick Kamal Martin cleared the way for undrafted rookie Krys Barnes to get some early action, earning the starting nod in Week 4 in place of the injured Christian Kirksey. The Packers also got some quality reps from Ty Summers, who relieved Kirksey in Week 3 for his first-career defensive snaps and held up nicely.

Then there is Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick who has been splitting his time between the inside and outside linebacker groups; however, he played just two defensive snaps against the Falcons with Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin seeing more action.

The Packers will have to wait until at least Week 8 before Kirksey is eligible to come off IR, but they are now free to bring back Martin whenever he is ready to begin practicing again — which could still take some time. Martin was initially expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus and may need even more time once he does return to the active roster before the Packers will consider playing him.

