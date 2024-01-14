Packers Projected to Add ‘Tank’ Linebacker-Turned-RB in 2024

No matter how things play out in the coming weeks for the Green Bay Packers, it has become clear that the team’s running game is due for a remake. A.J. Dillon is a free agent and though he is one of the most popular players on the team, he is probably heading elsewhere next year. Aaron Jones has a cap hit of $17 million next year, and could either be traded, take a pay cut (as he did this season) or be waived altogether as a post-June 1 cut. The good news, though, is that the Packers could land a running back from nearby Madison in the NFL draft—Wisconsin star Braelon Allen.

In its most recent three-round mock draft, Sports Illustrated has Allen landing with the Packers in Round 3. Allen is projected to go anywhere in the second or third rounds.

In all, SI has the Packers taking cornerback Terrion Arnold from Alabama in Round 1, safety Kamren Kinchens from Miami and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson in Round 2. The Packers then would take offensive lineman Christian Mahogany in Round 3, as well as Allen. The Packers are getting an extra second-rounder in the NFL draft from the Jets thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade and a third-rounder from Buffalo from the Rasul Douglas trade.

Packers Should Address RB Future in NFL Draft

It will be interesting how the Packers approach their running game in the offseason because while it has been presumed that one or both of Jones and Dillon would be out, that might not necessarily be the case. The market on running backs has cratered, and that will cost Dillon. Spotrac projects him to land a one-year, $3.5 million contract, and for that price, maybe the Packers will keep him around.

Jones, too, could stay, especially as he has reminded the Packers of just how good he is in the final three weeks of the regular season, when he ran for 358 yards, topping the 100-yard mark each week. If he would agree to a reworked contract, maybe Jones returns.

But Allen would still be an ideal addition, a power runner who thrives in short-yardage situations.

In three seasons, Allen rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns on 597 carries, which was an average of 5.9 yards per attempt. He tallied more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage in all three of his seasons at Wisconsin.

Allen, who is from Fond du Lac, was originally recruited as a linebacker but made the transition to running back and has thrived.

Braelon Allen: ‘Tank of a Running Back’

Allen is also only 19 years old, and will turn 20 on January 20. The scouting report on Allen at Bleacher Report paints him as an ideal counterpoint to the fast and shifty Jones, if the Packers keep him and jettison Dillon.

“Braelon Allen is a tank of a running back, for better and for worse.

“Allen rocks a rare build at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, and he gets the most out of that size and strength. He plays with a wide base and impressive balance, allowing him to stay on his feet through all kinds of tackle attempts. He also has the power in his legs to consistently push the pile and fall forward through contact to pick up those extra bits of hidden yardage.”