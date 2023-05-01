Packers Sign Talented Pass-Rusher With Concerning Background

The Green Bay Packers made plenty of selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, but with the team also bringing in undrafted free agents, general manager Brian Gutekunst is taking a big risk with one of the team’s latest UDFAs.

Gutekunst and the Packers front office had a clear strategy on addressing the defensive front, going after versatile pass-rushers capable of also kicking inside on the defensive line. That included the team’s first-round pick in Lukas Van Ness along with a pair of Day 3 prospects in Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks.

Following the draft, the Packers took another swing for a similar player as a UDFA. According to the Florida Gators Football official Twitter account, the Packers signed EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. as an undrafted free agent.

While Cox will be an exciting rookie to keep an eye on during training camp, his background heading into the 2023 NFL Draft makes him a very polarizing (and potentially concerning) pickup for Green Bay.

Brenton Cox Jr.’s Turbulent College Career

While Cox heads to Green Bay as a very talented prospect, the path he took to get here left NFL scouts with plenty of questions during the pre-draft process.

Cox was a top high school prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, ranked as a top-60 player in the country by 247Sports before committing to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. He saw significant playing time as a true freshman, but was dismissed from the team after one year due to locker room issues and an arrest for marijuana possession.

The young pass rusher was given a second chance by the Florida Gators, and after sitting out the 2020 season due to NCAA rules, he was given the prestigious No. 1 jersey number that had been previously given to all-time greats with the program.

Cox was named second-team All-SEC in 2020 and was a two-time Academic Honor Roll recipient with the Gators. In three seasons, he racked up 118 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, and 7 pass breakups.

Unfortunately, Cox was dismissed from the Florida program last October for undisclosed reasons. Despite his ability and production for a strong SEC program, the dismissals from two schools presented serious red flags for NFL scouts, likely leading to him going undrafted.

Now, Cox will have an opportunity to keep his football career alive as long as he can impress in training camp and avoid being a headache for the Packers coaching staff.

Highlights From Green Bay’s Draft Class

With so many picks in this year’s draft, the Packers have plenty of intriguing rookies to keep an eye on.

Besides an athletic pass-rusher in the first round in Van Ness, the Packers made a serious effort to add talent at tight end, bringing in both Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft on Day 2 of the three-day event. The Packers brought in top TE prospects like Darnell Washington in for top-30 visits, but the team went in a different direction with two tight ends that can bring different skill sets to Green Bay’s offense.

At wide receivers, the Packers triple-dipped at the position with Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Grant DuBose. All three prospects have different skill sets at wide receiver and will be looking to compete for playing time as rookies against the likes of Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

With so many pass catchers coming in, Jordan Love will have an opportunity to grow with his weapons in his first year as a full-time starter.