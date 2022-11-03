Former Packers Quarterback Signs with New Team

The Green Bay Packers have had a long string of backup quarterbacks behind Aaron Rodgers, including a few who have been thrown into the fire as starters. One of those former backups is still around the league, and has found a new home in the NFL.

With the New Orleans Saints dealing with injuries at quarterback with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the team made a move for an emergency backup in case anything were to happen to Andy Dalton. On Wednesday, November 2, Field Yates with ESPN announced that former Packers backup Brett Hundley had signed to New Orleans’ practice squad.

The Saints are still in the NFC South race at 3-5, and Dalton has done a solid job stepping in as the starting QB. He is completing more than 65 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, including six passing TDs in his last two games. If anything were to happen to Dalton, the Saints now have insurance with Hundley on the practice squad.

Brett Hundley’s Football Career

He hasn’t been the start at the NFL level that he was in college, but Hundley has managed to have a long career in the pros.

Coming out of high school in Arizona, Hundley was a 4-star recruit and one of the top dual-threat QBs in the 2011 recruiting class. His offers came from strong FBS programs including Oregon and Texas A&M, but Hundley decided to play in Los Angeles for the UCLA Bruins.

After redshirting his freshman season, Hundley took over as the starting quarterback in 2012. He was a solid starter for the Bruins over three years, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 9,966 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior.

Hundley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Packers, and served as a backup for Rodgers until he was forced into the starting lineup after the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a broken collarbone in 2017.

That was Hundley’s only season as a long-term starter, serving as a backup in Green Bay, Seattle, Arizona, Indianapolis, Baltimore, and now New Orleans. While he only has 336 career pass attempts, Hundley is now in his eighth NFL season and has found a way to stick around the league.

Latest Packers News

While the Saints made a move for a backup quarterback in Hundley, the Packers have been trying to find players to add to their own practice squad.

After not making any moves at the trade deadline, the Packers spent deadline day working out a handful of defensive players. Former Chicago Bears pass rusher Charles Snowden was the most notable workout, as the 6’7″ defender turns heads with his size. The Packers also worked out a pair of undrafted defensive linemen on the same day.

The Packers also announced that two fan favorites would be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to the start of the 2023 season. Both wide receiver Jordy Nelson and offensive lineman Josh Sitton will be enshrined in August, with both players playing a key part in the offense that made Rodgers a superstar and helped bring the Packers another Lombardi Trophy.

In positive injury news, the Packers also activated running back Kylin Hill to the active roster. The young running back had been recovering from a torn ACL that kept him off of the active roster for almost exactly a year.