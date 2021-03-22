Packers Scout Potential 1st-Round Fit at FSU’s Pro Day: Report

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is beginning the second week of NFL free agency out on the road.

According to Senior Bowl executive director and ESPN draft analyst Jim Nagy, Gutekunst was one of several NFL representatives in attendance for Florida State’s Pro Day on Monday, an event that showcased numerous early-round prospects in their only in-person scouting workouts before next month’s 2021 NFL draft.

NFL representatives at Florida State pro-day include: ☑️Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin

☑️Bills GM Brandon Beane

☑️Packers GM Brian Gutekuenst

☑️DL coaches from Steelers, Cowboys, Bengals

☑️DB coaches from Patriots, Cardinals, Dolphins — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2021

Star cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was the biggest attraction of the six former Seminoles who participated in the Pro Day and has already been linked once to the Packers this offseason. According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, Samuel had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Green Bay back in mid-February.

The other five FSU prospects who worked out Monday for NFL scouts were defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, safety/linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, defensive end Janarius Robinson, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

Is Samuel Undersized or Underestimated?

Samuel was solid in certain aspects of his Pro Day showing. Based on Nagy’s reported numbers for him, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback prospect recorded a broad jump of 10 feet, four inches and a 35-inch vertical jump. A bit less impressive was his 40-yard-dash time of 4.45 seconds, but it was still an above-average clocking for a cornerback.

As it stands now, the Packers would have plenty of reason to target someone like Samuel with their No. 29 overall pick in this year’s draft. There has been no evidence that they have any intention of re-signing former starter Kevin King, who is now an unrestricted free agent, and are left with Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, Ka’dar Hollman, Kabion Ento and Stanford Samuel to replace him as their new No. 2.

Another first-round talent could significantly enhance the Packers’ secondary, especially if paired opposite All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. Samuel even referenced Alexander during his Pro Day media availability when addressing debates about whether he would be better suited as an outside or nickel corner at the NFL level.

“I’ve played outside all my life,” Samuel said Monday, via Jordan Reid of The Draft Network. “I feel like I’m a dominant corner on the outside. I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander. Size doesn’t matter. It’s about the heart and dog mentality on the field.”

